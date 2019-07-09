Psychiatrist who admitted altering notes in Menendez brothers’ murder trial in the ’90s surrenders license

In April 2015, Vicary prescribed Adderall to an undercover officer posing as a patient who said he would be taking it to help him study, the complaint said. The next month, Vicary increased his prescription and later prescribed him Naproxen and Adderall. According to the complaint, Vicary at no point took “any meaningful medical or psychiatric history” from the patient and did not inquire into his substance use history after the patient acknowledged he had illegally obtained “a drug of abuse for non-medical reasons.”