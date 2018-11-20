The landscape of the U.S. could be part of its climate solution

The U.S. could prevent almost the same amount of future emissions by not doing other things to the land, Fargione’s team found. Under business-as-usual scenarios, researchers project that the U.S. will lose more of its forests, primarily to development, and much of its remaining grasslands, primarily for growing food and biofuels. Avoiding these changes would prevent a large burp of greenhouse gases that would then have to be offset some other way.