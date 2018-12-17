More than 1.3 million high school students started vaping nicotine in the past year, study says

Among 12th-graders, the proportion of students who said they had vaped a nicotine product in the 30 days before they took the survey soared from 11% in 2017 to 20.9% in 2018. Among 10th-graders, it jumped from 8.2% in 2017 to 16.1% in 2018, and among eighth-graders it rose from 3.5% last year to 6.1% this year.