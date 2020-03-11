For some doctors, saving lives isn’t enough. They write poems about it, too

The monitor by the patient’s bed wails. A harried physician rushes to the IV, desperate to help.

This flurry of activity is not taking place in a hospital room. It’s in a poem.

Medical journals are best known for publishing the results of clinical trials and the latest breakthroughs from scientific labs. But many of them also devote a page or two to poetry.

The authors? Doctors.

Advertisement

Late at night

As the ventilator alarms shriek

Like birds of prey

And heart tracings wink with

Delirious luminescence

I crush a bouquet

Of chrysanthemums

Asters

Blue bells

Morning glories

Through your IV

And whisper

Come back to me

Come back to me

Come back to me

— “Bouquet” by Dr. John Patrick Murray

Poetry has captivated physicians for centuries. In 1815, John Keats abandoned a career in surgery to become a poet. Dr. Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote poems throughout his medical career and continued to do so long after he retired from Harvard Medical School in 1882. Dr. William Carlos Williams treated patients for more than 40 years but still found time to win the 1963 Pulitzer Prize in poetry.

As doctors established modern-day medical journals in the 19th and 20th centuries, it seemed natural to include poetry alongside discussions of surgical techniques and treatises on new treatments.

The poems were both popular and influential, said Dr. Shane Neilson, the poetry adviser for the Canadian Medical Assn. Journal.

For example, Neilson said, Dr. John McCrae, wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” after witnessing the death of a fellow soldier in World War I. Not only did his poem galvanize support for the war, its central image — the red poppy — became the symbol of Remembrance Day in countries around the world.

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scare heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

— “In Flanders Fields” by Dr. John McCrae

Today’s physician-poets may not be as famous as their predecessors. (That space in the culture now belongs to TV celebrities like Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Drew Pinsky.) But they’re still at it.



Advertisement

There’s no shortage of worthy material, said Dr. Raphael Campo, poetry editor at the Journal of the American Medical Assn. and an award-winning poet himself.

“We see a really wide range of writing about the illness experience,” he said.

That includes poems about births, deaths and the anxiety of an emergency. Some physician-poets focus on the uncertainty of life in the intensive care unit; others examine their own experiences as patients.

As a frequent judge of poetry contests for doctors and medical students, Dr. Jack Coulehan said he routinely sees poems about intense experiences such as “dissecting the anatomy cadaver or the first patient death they attend.”

Medical students in particular frequently write about “the fear or the sense that they may be losing their humanity or becoming less sensitive to people and to emotions,” said Coulehan, a professor emeritus at Stony Brook University.

Doctors send at least 200 poems to JAMA every month, Campo said, but the journal publishes only one a week.

Not all submissions are worthy of publication.

“We have so many people who are knocking at the door all of the time who just can’t write poetry,” said Dr. Michael LaCombe, poetry editor for Annals of Internal Medicine. “It’s the hardest gig there is in creative writing.”

Advertisement

The best poems are concise, have vivid imagery and, most importantly, are told from a universal point of view, Lacombe said.

“I try to choose those that give me chills in the nape of my neck or bring me to tears,” he said. One that sticks with him is “Tell Me.”

Tell me the night silence

on the locked Alzheimer’s ward is broken

by a yell from room 206,

that an old man with flattened

nose and crumpled ears,

whose family moved away to Arizona,

whose doctor never comes

to visit, is standing

in the middle of that room, naked,

his freckled face a clenched fist,

urine and feces running

down his legs.

Then tell me that the fat one, twelve

years on the job,

working her second shift because

someone’s car won’t start,

comes with a pan of warm water, a sponge and a towel;

how, back in bed, he

cries, You know—

I’m in the ring tomorrow with Killer;

how a tiny smile begins, how

her hand reaches out

to flick down his wild flame of hair.

Now tell me again

why you don’t believe in angels.

— “Tell Me” by Dr. George Young

The poems resonate with their intended audience: physicians, healthcare workers, and patients. At JAMA, “the poetry section is really among the most popular sections in the journal,” Campo said.

Dr. Richard Rosenthal, a psychiatrist at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, can attest to this. When his poem “Hands-on” appeared in JAMA last year, it was read online 1,300 times the first day it was published. (Some of his academic research articles garner only a fraction of that audience, he said.)

Coulehan, too, said his poems generate more — and more meaningful — letters than his research reports or essays.

“I will get emails from people who like it, or say that it hit a nerve,” he said. “When you publish a regular scientific article, hardly anybody ever gives you a personal response.”

Flex-or

di-gi-to-rum

pro-fun-dus,

say it, but only out loud,

emphasize each syllable

affect the accent,

part old Europe, part Harry Potter,

not so much brilliant, as buried

deep, like a treasure.

Prestidigitation profoundly,

nimble fingers fool us all,

the hand is quicker—

Profound, as in miraculous,

the things one can do, waving for instance.

Presto, the magician says,

chango, as he waves his hand,

and makes the object of attention disappear.

Profondo, says the teacher, quick, quick,

as his brilliance changes him into the professor,

and makes you disappear.

— “Hands-on” by Dr. Richard Rosenthal

Why are doctors so interested in poetry?

“Poems are a place where we ask fundamental human questions,” said Jennifer Benka, executive director of the Academy of American Poets. Poetry, she said, deals with questions like, “‘What does it mean to be alive?’ And that implies, of course, the counterpoint which is, ‘What does it mean to die?’”

Advertisement

“And that is something that doctors have to wrestle with by the very nature of what they do on a regular basis, so there’s really no better art form to help you pose those questions,” she said.

Plus, there’s a physical quality of poetry that makes it a particularly powerful medium for physicians, Campo said.

“Poetry allows us to hear the beating of the heart,” he said. “It allows us to really immerse ourselves fully in another person’s voice.”

It also allows doctors to connect with patients on a more personal level.

“When a cure isn’t possible, when there isn’t going to be another round of chemotherapy, or there isn’t another procedure to perform, what do we still have to offer our patients?” Campo said. “It’s our own humanity, which does get expressed through the arts, through poetry especially. That can be really healing for patients.”

Before the glimmer of his sunken eyes,

What question could I answer with my lies?

Digesting everything, it’s all so plain

In him, his abdomen so thin the pain

Is almost visible. I probe the lump

His boyfriend noticed first, my left hand limp

Beneath the pressure of the right. With AIDS

You have to think lymphoma—swollen nodes,

A tender spleen, the liver’s jutting edge—

It strikes me suddenly I will oblige

This hunger that announces death is near,

And as I touch him, cold and cavalier,

The language of beneath the diaphragm

Has told me where it’s coming from

And where I’m going, too: soft skin to rocks,

The body reveling until it wrecks

Against the same internal, hidden shoal,

The treasures we can’t hide, our swallowed gold.

—"The Abdominal Exam” by Dr. Rafael Campo

Coulehan has seen the healing effect of poetry first-hand.

He recalled a patient who began having hallucinations after gall bladder surgery. The patient’s appearance led other doctors to assume he was an alcoholic in the throes of withdrawal.

“Well, he wasn’t,” Coulehan said. “It was actually a reaction to the anesthetic. He was very very angry with his surgeons because of the way they treated him and what they thought about him.”

Afterward, Coulehan wrote a poem from his patient’s point of view. He called it “I’m Gonna Slap Those Doctors.”

“When it came out, I gave him the poem, and he was so moved and delighted that for years he had that page folded up in his wallet and carried it with him,” he said. “And it really, I think, allowed him to resolve that anger that he had for his treatment.”

Because the rosy condition

makes my nose bumpy and big

and because I give them the crap they deserve,

they write me off as a boozer

and snow me with drugs. Like I’m gonna

go wild and green bugs are gonna

crawl on me and I’m gonna tear out

their goddamn precious IV.

I haven’t had a drink in a year

but those slick bastards cross their arms

and talk about sodium.

— Excerpt from “I’m Gonna Slap Those Doctors” by Dr. Jack Coulehan

Patients are not the only ones who experience the healing effects of poetry. It can be an important coping mechanism for doctors as well.

When she was a senior resident in pediatrics, Dr. Irène Mathieu often brought a poem with her on rounds to read to her fellow residents when they had free moment.

As she read the poem, she said, “I would watch my coworkers in the ICU just close their eyes, and this peace would come over them.”

Mathieu finds that writing poetry helps her work through her thoughts and emotions: “To me, poetry is a process of discovery and creating meaning and finding clarity in something that is not clear.”

Poems have also helped her become a better listener when she’s with her patients.

“There’s as much importance in what they don’t say as in what they choose to tell you,” she said. “That’s much more similar to poetry actually than it is to prose, where somebody has carefully crafted a specific narrative that they want you to follow.”

The ability to hear what patients are saying is critical, Campo said.

“It’s really the patient’s story that is the most important,” he said. “If we don’t listen effectively, if we don’t hear that story, we risk not being able to translate all of the incredible technology that we have for the patient’s benefit.”

Dr. Colleen Farrell, a resident in internal medicine at Bellevue Hospital and NYU Langone in New York City, tried to integrate the study of poetry into her medical training. Though she met some resistance from faculty members, she found that discussing poems with her peers helped humanize the topics they were studying, such as depression.

“People are intimidated by poetry because it’s not necessarily clear what it means,” said Farrell, who started a medical humanities group on Twitter called MedHumChat. “I think people in medicine like getting the right answer, and I like creating a space where people feel like there is no right answer.”

Becoming comfortable with uncertainty is important for doctors, Campo said. “We don’t always have all the answers, and that’s okay.”

“There are limits to what we know and what science can do,” he added, “yet we still have so much we can do for patients to comfort them and to help them heal.”

Editors note: “Tell Me” by Dr. George Young and “I’m Gonna Slap Those Doctors” by Dr. Jack Coulehan were published in Annals of Internal Medicine and are reproduced here with the journal’s consent.

“Hands-on” by Dr. Richard Rosenthal is reproduced with permission from [JAMA. 2018. 320(9): 939]. Copyright© (2018) American Medical Assn. “Bouquet” by Dr. John Patrick Murray is reproduced with permission from [JAMA. 2019. 321(17): 1731]. Copyright© (2019) American Medical Assn. All rights reserved in both cases.

"The Abdominal Exam” by Dr. Rafael Campo was published in “Diva” from Duke University Press. Copyright © 1999 by Rafael Campo. Reprinted by permission of Georges Borchardt, Inc.



“In Flanders Fields” by Dr. John McCrae was published in 1915 and is in the public domain.