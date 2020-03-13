Coronavirus basics

The science behind COVID-19 and its effect on the body.
There are 10 stories.
-
The fatality rate for the new coronavirus keeps changing. For weeks it remained at around 2%, then it seemed to drop to 1% before climbing above 3%. What gives?
-
The new coronavirus spreading rapidly around the globe can be deadly because it targets a very vulnerable and essential part of the body — the lungs.
-
Creating a vaccine capable of preventing the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will take many months — if not a year or more. These are the steps involved.
-
A 32-year-old New Jersey man was hospitalized with COVID-19. His Twitter video, viewed half a million times, caused concern among younger people.
-
Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists say it’s highly unlikely, but China is tightening hospital discharge standards as “recovered” patients in multiple provinces appear to get sick again.
-
Researchers estimate that at least 1,043 people were infected with the new coronavirus as of March 1, and the true figure could have been as high as 9,484.
-
A controversial study asserts that two strains of coronavirus are circulating in China. One is older and less aggressive, the other newer and more dangerous.
-
The containment of the 2003 SARS outbreak is considered one of the biggest public health victories in recent years. Stopping the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, will probably be much harder.
-
The coronavirus outbreak is declared a global public health emergency, but does it qualify as a pandemic? We explain the difference and why it matters.
-
A coronavirus study shows children can “have minimal symptoms or no symptoms, but are infectious” for COVID-19, says a UCLA infectious diseases expert.