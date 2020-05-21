Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Climate & Environment

Why pandemics could become more likely if we continue to destroy the environment

×
Environmental factors including deforestation, air pollution and urbanization contribute to the severity of pandemics like COVID-19. Experts warn that if we continue to destroy the environment, future pandemics could become more common.

Environmental factors including deforestation, air pollution and urbanization contribute to the severity of pandemics like COVID-19. Experts warn that if we continue to destroy the environment, future pandemics could become more common.

By Nani Sahra Walker
Maggie Beidelman
May 21, 2020
9:45 AM
Share
Climate & Environment
Newsletter
Toward a more sustainable California

Get Boiling Point, our new newsletter exploring climate change, energy and the environment, and become part of the conversation — and the solution.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Nani Sahra Walker
Follow Us
Nani Sahra Walker is a video journalist and immersive producer at the Los Angeles Times.
Maggie Beidelman
Follow Us
Maggie Beidelman is a senior video director focusing on the L.A. Times’ YouTube channel. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, Beidelman helped launch AJ+, the digital media channel of Al Jazeera Media Network, where she produced the award-winning series “Untold America.” Beidelman has her master’s in documentary film from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement