Why pandemics could become more likely if we continue to destroy the environment

Environmental factors including deforestation, air pollution and urbanization contribute to the severity of pandemics like COVID-19. Experts warn that if we continue to destroy the environment, future pandemics could become more common.

Newsletter Toward a more sustainable California

Get Boiling Point, our new newsletter exploring climate change, energy and the environment, and become part of the conversation — and the solution.

Enter Email Address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.