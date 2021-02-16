‘You are not alone.’ Survivors send messages of support to chemo patients

Kat Cheng opened the notes app on her phone and tried to summon the right words to say.

The 36-year-old photographer was writing an anonymous note to an unknown reader — a modern-day message in a bottle.

All she knew about the recipient was that he or she would read the letter while getting chemotherapy for the first time, and that owing to COVID restrictions, the reader would likely face that overwhelming moment alone.

Cheng, who completed her chemo treatment for breast cancer six months before the pandemic struck, struggled to strike the right tone.

She could share her own experience, but would it be relevant? She loved her nurses, but what if the reader didn’t?

Kat Cheng’s letter to chemo patients was among 13 written through a program set up by a UCLA oncology center. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

She didn’t want to offer trite aphorisms like “stay positive” or “it will all be over soon.” And she knew from experience that there is nothing worse than when others try to point out the silver lining of something like cancer.

Eventually, she began to write.

“Hey there friend,” she tapped out on her phone. “Though you’re in unenviably unique circumstances, you are not alone.”

Cheng’s letter was one of 13 missives written in the early days of the pandemic by people who had been through chemo at one of the hospitals or clinics run by UCLA Health. Since April, they’ve been included in the welcome packet given to new patients, along with information on the drugs about to be pumped into their bodies.

Each letter includes a song recommendation (and in one case, a Mary Oliver poem) to listen to during chemotherapy. Selections range from “Liebesfreud” (“Love’s Joy”) by Fritz Kreisler, to “anything Beyoncé” to “The Rain Song” by Led Zeppelin.

Cheng picked the meandering instrumental “Life” by composer and trumpeter Matthew Halsall because it reminded her of the quiet peace of an early Sunday morning.

“The cancer experience in general can feel so urgent and filled with endless to-do lists,” she said, “and those kinds of Sunday mornings feel far away.”