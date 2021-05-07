Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Science

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air

The Mars Ingenuity helicopter hovers.
The Mars Ingenuity helicopter hovers over the surface of Mars in this image taken by the Perseverance rover.
(NASA)
By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. —

First came the amazing pictures, then the video. Now NASA is sharing sounds of its little helicopter humming through the thin Martian air.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge released this first-ever audio Friday, just before Ingenuity was set to soar on its fifth test flight.

The low hum from the helicopter blades spinning at more than 2,500 revolutions per minute is barely audible. It almost sounds like a low-pitched, far-away mosquito or other flying insect.

That’s because the 4-pound helicopter was more than 260 feet from the microphone on the Perseverance rover, its traveling companion. The rumbling wind gusts also obscured the chopper’s sound.

Scientists isolated the sound of the whirring blades and magnified it, making it easier to hear.

The sound was recorded during the helicopter’s fourth test flight on April 30.

Ingenuity — the first powered aircraft to fly at another planet — arrived at Mars on Feb. 18, clinging to Perseverance’s belly. Its first flight was more than two months later, on April 19.

NASA named the helicopter’s takeoff and landing area Wright Brothers Field in honor of Wilbur and Orville, who made the world’s first airplane flights in 1903. A stamp-size piece of wing fabric from the original Wright Flyer is aboard Ingenuity.

The $85-million tech demo was supposed to end a few days ago, but NASA extended the mission by at least a month to get more flying time.

Friday afternoon’s test flight was aiming for twice the altitude — as high as 33 feet. The helicopter was also headed to a new touchdown spot.

With the helicopter’s first phase complete, the rover can now start hunting for rocks that might contain signs of past microscopic life. Core samples will be collected for eventual return to Earth.

