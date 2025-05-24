What was that noise? SpaceX Dragon rattles Los Angeles with sonic boom

A SpaceX rocket is seen sprinting across the night sky in Santa Clarita on May 24, 2025.

No, that wasn’t an earthquake. A sonic boom caused by a SpaceX cargo vessel rattled Los Angeles late Saturday evening.

Residents across a broad swath of the region reported a loud boom and rattling sensation around 10:45 p.m.

The boom appears to be linked to a SpaceX Dragon capsule that was re-entering the atmosphere, according to a post on X from Elon Musk’s space agency.

“Dragon will also announce its arrival with a brief sonic boom prior to splashing down in the Pacific Ocean,” SpaceX posted about an hour before the boom was reported. The account said the capsule was due to make its entrance around 10:44 p.m.

Dragon is on track to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down off the southern coast of California near Oceanside at ~10:44 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/i4DG7uUzU0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2025

The unpiloted spacecraft had transported about 6,700 pounds of crew supplies, equipment and other resources to the International Space Station, according to NASA. It undocked from the International Space Station around 9:05 a.m. Friday before beginning its journey back toward the coast of California.

Sonic booms have become a source of consternation for Southern Californians living near Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, where officials with SpaceX and the U.S. Space Force have acknowledged that their rocket launches and landings are causing the regular rattles.

Last year, military officials rejected calls to reduce sonic booms coming from SpaceX rockets in the area, which have been increasing in frequency. Musk’s agency said it plans to launch more than 90 rockets from the base by 2026.

Residents in areas as far apart as Venice, West Hollywood, Highland Park, Agoura Hills and Santa Clarita reported feeling and hearing the boom on Saturday.