Advertisement
Share
Science

Vehicle emission declines led to fewer deaths, study finds

Traffic crawls along the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angles.
A new report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds that thousands of lives and hundreds of billions of dollars have been saved by reductions in vehicle emissions.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By BY DREW COSTLEY
Associated Press
Share

Researchers say that thousands of lives and hundreds of billions of dollars have been saved in the United States by recent reductions in emissions from vehicles.

Harvard University researchers who study the environment and public health examined the impact of declines in vehicle emissions over a decade. They found deaths dropped from 27,700 in 2008 to 19,800 in 2017, and that the economic benefits of the reduction in emissions totaled $270 billion.

In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers also concluded that if vehicles continued to emit air pollution at 2008 levels throughout the time period, the death total in 2017 would have been 2.4 times higher.

Light-duty vehicles such as cars, pickup trucks and SUVs made up a major portion of the health burden reduced by tougher regulations on fossil fuel companies and vehicle manufacturers, according to the study.

Advertisement

But the researchers found that these benefits were limited by an increasing and aging population and by drivers buying larger cars and driving more.

“Despite substantial progress in reducing emissions, you have this counteracting effect of population and larger vehicles,” said Ernani Choma, an environmental health researcher at Harvard and lead author of the study. “So it will be hard to achieve substantial progress, if we don’t enact more stringent policies.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 08, 2021: Valentina Kostenko of Los Angeles checks out the view from a trail located below the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, during a break from an afternoon walk. The South Coast Air Quality Management District on Saturday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of Southern California through Sunday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

That brown, hazy air is bad for your kids

Experts in air quality and pediatric lung health tell how parents can reduce their kids’ exposure to air pollution year-round.

While there has been previous research on the health benefits and economic impacts of emissions reductions, this study paints a more precise picture of how emissions affect public health, according to experts not affiliated with the research team.

“Good environmental policy has drastically reduced transportation emissions over the past decade,” said Sumil Thakrar, an air quality researcher at the University of Minnesota. “But getting a good understanding of the benefits of those emissions controls is hard because it requires keeping track of a lot of other moving parts. And I think the authors do a remarkable job.”

The study also looked at the climate benefits that resulted from curbing air pollution from vehicles, but found that those benefits only made up 3% to 19% of the overall economic gains.

That’s because most approaches for reducing transportation emissions in the U.S. have been aimed at curbing air pollution, not climate change, said Susan Anenberg, associate professor of environmental and occupational health and global health at George Washington University.

“Catalytic converters, diesel particulate filters, those are taking pollutants out of the [environment], but those aren’t doing anything for” carbon dioxide, she said.

SAN PEDRO CA. AUGUST 27, 2020 - Trucks line up to drop off their loads at the Port of Los Angeles in August 28, 2020. California air quality officials are poised to adopt their biggest pollution-cutting regulations in more than a decade, targeting diesel trucks and cargo ships that spew much of the state's cancer-causing and smog-forming emissions. The state Air Resources Board is expected to vote after a public hearing Thursday on two rules: one to establish stringent new emissions standards for heavy-duty diesel trucks and one to reduce pollution from ships docked at ports. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

California adopts major pollution cuts for diesel trucks and ships

California adopts biggest pollution-cutting regulations in more than a decade. Rules are equivalent to removing 16 million cars from state roads.

That’s one reason Choma and his colleagues recommend tougher policies to curb emissions. Another reason, he said, is that if the upward trend in population and vehicle size and use continue, the same policies that created the health benefits highlighted in the study won’t be as effective in the future.

“If we look ahead to 2030 and nothing has changed, you’re only going to see a modest drop” in deaths from vehicle emissions, he said. “So that’s the case for more stringent policies.”

ScienceWorld & NationClimate & Environment

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement