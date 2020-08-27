California targets diesel trucks, ships with biggest pollution cuts in years

California air quality officials are poised to adopt their biggest pollution-cutting regulations in more than a decade, targeting diesel trucks and cargo ships that spew much of the state’s cancer-causing and smog-forming emissions.

The state Air Resources Board is expected to vote after a public hearing Thursday on two rules: one to establish stringent new emissions standards for heavy-duty diesel trucks and one to reduce pollution from ships docked at ports.

Together, the measures take aim at what remain the largest, most poorly controlled pollution sources in California. Diesel trucks emit nearly one-third of smog-forming nitrogen oxides and more than one-quarter of diesel particulate matter in the state. Oceangoing ships are projected to surpass trucks to become Southern California’s largest source of nitrogen oxides by 2023.

The truck standards face significant opposition from engine manufacturers, while ports and labor unions have sought to delay the ship pollution reduction measures, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. But the measures can’t come soon enough for people living in some of the nation’s worst-polluted corridors near ports, warehouses and other freight-clogged areas, largely lower-income communities of color that have long suffered from dirty air and higher rates of cancer and asthma.

“When these two rules are adopted, it will send a strong signal that California is continuing to find its way forward on clean air issues and protecting public health,” said Will Barrett, director of clean air advocacy for the American Lung Assn. in California. “We’re not letting the COVID pandemic interfere with our drive to ensure every Californian has clean air to breathe.”

Tougher truck rules could, however, add to California’s many legal battles with the Trump administration. Much like the fight over auto emissions, California’s move to adopt its own stricter rules for heavy-duty trucks puts the state at odds with federal officials and manufacturers, who want a single, nationwide standard.

But California regulators say they must drastically cut pollution from freight-moving operations if they are to reach the state’s ambitious climate goals. And Southern California has little hope of meeting 2023 and 2031 deadlines to clean its ozone pollution to federal health standards without swift and dramatic cuts in truck and ship emissions.

South Coast Air Quality Management District Executive Officer Wayne Nastri, who oversees the four-county region of Southern California with the nation’s worst smog, in a letter urged the state to adopt an even tougher truck emissions standard that takes effect sooner, calling the proposed rule “a necessary but insufficient measure to achieve healthful air quality for the 17 million California residents living in the South Coast Basin.”

Also eager for tougher action are people living in communities such as San Bernardino, who have long paid with their health for environmental regulators’ failure to clean smog to federal standards. San Bernardino has experienced a boom in warehouse logistic centers that attract diesel trucks to an area with some of the nation’s highest levels of ozone, the invisible gas in smog that inflames the lungs and triggers asthma and other respiratory problems.

Alejandra Dávila, a 23-year-old education liaison, grew up in San Bernardino from age 7. But she didn’t understand how bad the smog really was until she went away for college in Massachusetts and breathed the clean air there.

Dávila has watched her mother, a high school Spanish teacher, suffer from asthma that has gotten worse over the years. “It didn’t even dawn on me until recently that maybe the reason that she’s having such a hard time breathing is because we are in San Bernardino, there are so many trucks coming in and out, and there’s no oversight on the air quality.”

Dávila welcomes tougher emissions rules as a step in the right direction, “but I wish something could be done to directly improve the air quality in the next year and mitigate the harm that has already been done” she said. “Every day that we wait is a day that somebody’s asthma gets worse.”

The new standards would reduce allowable emissions of nitrogen oxides from new trucks 90% by 2027.

The proposal, which has been in development for more than seven years, is the state’s biggest cut in smog-forming pollutants since 2008 and equivalent to taking 16 million cars off the road, according to the air board. That’s nearly two-thirds of 26 million light-duty vehicles currently operating in California.

Curbing those emissions will prevent about 3,900 early deaths and 3,150 hospitalizations, according to the air board, which valued health benefits of the standards at nearly $37 billion, far outweighing the $4.5 billion it will cost engine manufacturers to meet them. Much of the costs will be passed on to customers, increasing the price of a truck in California by an estimated 2% to 6%.

Vehicle and engine manufacturers have fought the new standards to avoid the headache of designing and producing vehicles for two sets of standards: one for California and other like-minded states that adopt its rules, and one for the rest of the country.

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Assn. submitted more than 300 pages of comments opposing the measures as an “extremely aggressive California-only regulatory program,” with provisions so onerous and costly they would force some producers to leave the California market. The Chicago-based trade association also asked regulators to delay and weaken the rules on the grounds that the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the industry’s research and development and its capabilities to develop less-polluting products.

For now, at least, California appears to be on its own in pursuing the tougher standards. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced in 2018 that it would pursue new emissions standards to clean nitrogen oxide emissions from trucks, but has lagged behind schedule and is not expected to unveil its proposal until after the November election.

“The EPA continues to work on the Cleaner Trucks Initiative,” EPA spokeswoman Enesta Jones said in an email. “As with any large regulatory effort, schedules get adjusted on a regular basis,” she said, but she did not have a comment on California’s proposed rules.

California air board officials said they have worked with the EPA and negotiated for years with manufacturers but could not justify further delay because of the severity of California’s air pollution and the uncertainty over whether the Trump administration would act.

California’s proposal would also overhaul emissions-testing procedures to better account for real-world driving, including when trucks are idling, traveling slowly or in stop-and-go-traffic and are known to release much higher levels of pollution.

Thursday’s public hearing comes two months after the Air Resources Board adopted the nation’s first sales mandate requiring manufacturers to transition from diesel trucks to zero-emission models until every new truck sold in the state is zero-emission by 2045.

“Looking decades out in the future, we’re hopeful that most of these trucks are going to turn over and be electric or fuel cell vehicles,” said Kim Heroy-Rogalski, chief of the air board’s mobile source regulatory development branch. “In working on this rule, we really see this as our last chance to try to put in place the best program we can for ensuring that the remaining diesel vehicles … are as clean as possible.”

The ship pollution measures, which the board will also consider Thursday, would expand state regulations to increase the number of ships that, while docked in port, must either shut down their auxiliary engines and plug into shore-based electricity or connect to machines that scrub their exhaust. Over time, more types of vessels including oil tankers and ships that transport vehicles, would be subject to the rules.

A health analysis last year by air board staff found the new rules would reduce cancer risk for about 2.4 million residents living around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The Air Resources Board had planned to bring the measures for a final vote in the spring, and had accelerated the implementation schedule after criticism from community groups and environmentalists that health benefits would come too slowly. But officials backtracked after COVID-19 hit and brought calls from ports, dockworkers and the shipping industry to delay the rules, citing the pandemic. They also added provisions that would allow compliance by funding emissions reduction projects elsewhere, such as cleaner locomotives.

Still, dockworkers fear imposing the rules too quickly will divert shipments to other ports with fewer environmental requirements.

“They’re going to turn around and say I’m going to Houston because there’s no standard there,” said Danny Miranda, president of International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 94. That could come at the cost of good-paying jobs, he said, especially in unloading so-called roll-on/roll-off ships. They carry vehicles that must be driven off one by one, a labor-intensive process that can take more than 30 longshoremen eight hours to complete.

Environmental justice groups said ship pollution must be reined in to ease the health damage to hard-hit harbor-area communities like Wilmington, West Long Beach and West Oakland.

Jesse Marquez, who heads the Wilmington-based Coalition for a Safe Environment, criticized delays as “an act of environmental racism” with “significant impacts on public health, the environment and climate change” in a letter signed by 19 community and environmental groups. “Hundreds of innocent residents and children will die prematurely and hospitalized with the new delays in implementation and compliance,” Marquez said.