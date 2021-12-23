What we don’t know about the Omicron variant

Since emerging in South Africa last month, Omicron has not driven up death rates there — and in fact, the surge in infections is already fading. And so far in the United States, only one confirmed Omicron-related death had been reported as of Tuesday, claiming the life of an unvaccinated person who’d recovered from a previous bout with COVID-19.



But as much as we’d like to believe Omicron will end the pandemic with a whimper, not a bang, health officials don’t have enough data to conclude yet just how virulent the variant may be or why. We do have three preliminary studies — one from South Africa, one from England and one from Scotland — that report a lower hospitalization rate for people infected with Omicron than for those infected with other variants. But researchers also noted that Omicron patients are more likely to have been helped by antibodies from vaccinations or previous infections than was the case during earlier COVID-19 waves, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. Also, many of the early Omicron cases have been among younger people, who are less likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 in general.



Another early study from Hong Kong that hasn’t been peer-reviewed offers one other glimmer of hope, finding that Omicron moves into the lungs much more slowly than earlier versions of the virus.



Paula Cannon, a virology professor at USC Keck School of Medicine, said that Omicron seems to be better at replicating in the upper part of the respiratory tract, which is correlated to being more infectious but less likely to cause serious disease.



But these are still hypotheses, not solid proof or an explanation of the factors responsible.