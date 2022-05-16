Photos of the ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse from SoCal and around the world

A total lunar eclipse provided a spectacular celestial show as it unfolded Sunday night into early Monday in the Americas.
The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1½ hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called “blood moon” in a year.
