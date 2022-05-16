Science & Medicine

Photos of the ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse from SoCal and around the world

A lunar eclipse in San Francisco
A partially-eclipsed moon rises over San Francisco’s Coit Tower on Sunday night.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Times Photography Staff
A total lunar eclipse provided a spectacular celestial show as it unfolded Sunday night into early Monday in the Americas.

The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1½ hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called “blood moon” in a year.

Southern California

A multiple-exposure image of a lunar eclipse
A multiple-exposure image shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

An eclipsing moon with a plane flying by
A plane flies by a lunar eclipse as seen from Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A person on a bicycle with a red moon behind them
A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist in Irwindale.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Nevada

Stacks of painted rocks next to an eclipsed full moon
A lunar eclipse is seen above the artwork titled “Seven Magic Mountains” by Ugo Rondinone near Jean, Nev.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

Caracas, Venezuela

A person looks through a telescope at night
A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela.
(Matias Delacroix / Associated Press)

Dresden, Germany

The partially eclipsed moon sets behind a church.
The moon sets in the morning during a partial lunar eclipse behind the Frauenkirche and the dome of the Kunstakedmie in Dresden, Germany.
(Robert Michael / Associated Press)

Istanbul

A seagull flies in front of a full lunar eclipse.
A seagull is silhouetted by the eclipsed moon in Istanbul.
(Onur Dogman / Getty Images)

Skopje, Macedonia

The full moon rises behind an illuminated cross.
The moon during the lunar eclipse in Skopje, Macedonia.
(Robert Atanasovski / AFP/Getty Images)
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

