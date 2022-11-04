NASA’s moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt
NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs.
The 322-foot rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday.
NASA is aiming for a launch attempt Nov. 14, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.
Forecasters are keeping their eyes on potential tropical weather that could interfere.
It is NASA’s biggest step yet to get astronauts back on the moon by 2025. The space agency is nearing the 50th anniversary of its last human moon landing: Apollo 17 in December 1972.
Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon. Who will be the first woman?
Nearly 50 years ago, Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon. A woman could follow in his footsteps in 2024. Here’s what we know about her.
Although shorter, this early version of the rocket is even more powerful than the Saturn V that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon.
Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center at the end of September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.
NASA still does not know why hydrogen keeps leaking every time the rocket is fueled, but engineers are confident they can manage any future leaks, said Cliff Lanham, a senior manager.
Been there, done that? NASA says we need to return to the moon to use it as a jumping-off point
No humans have walked on the moon since 1972, when the Apollo 17 crew left the lunar surface.
Liftoff would be in the wee hours for the next three launch opportunities. While NASA prefers a daytime launch for test flights to capture as many pictures as possible, it’s not a requirement. Radar and infrared cameras should provide ample coverage, said Jim Free, a NASA associate administrator.
The $4.1-billion mission will last close to a month, culminating with a splashdown in the Pacific. Test dummies are on board to measure radiation and vibrations.
Get our free Coronavirus Today newsletter
Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.