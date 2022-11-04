Advertisement
Share
Science & Medicine

NASA’s moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

The Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft is atop the mobile launcher at the Kennedy Space Center at night
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B on Friday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
(Joel Kowsky / NASA via Associated Press)
By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
Share
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — 

NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs.

The 322-foot rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday.

NASA is aiming for a launch attempt Nov. 14, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.

Advertisement

Forecasters are keeping their eyes on potential tropical weather that could interfere.

It is NASA’s biggest step yet to get astronauts back on the moon by 2025. The space agency is nearing the 50th anniversary of its last human moon landing: Apollo 17 in December 1972.

A footprint is left on the lunar surface after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. The mission fulfilled President Kennedy's 1961 mandate to land a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s.

Science & Medicine

Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon. Who will be the first woman?

Nearly 50 years ago, Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon. A woman could follow in his footsteps in 2024. Here’s what we know about her.

Although shorter, this early version of the rocket is even more powerful than the Saturn V that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon.

Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center at the end of September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.

NASA still does not know why hydrogen keeps leaking every time the rocket is fueled, but engineers are confident they can manage any future leaks, said Cliff Lanham, a senior manager.

FILE - This Dec. 24, 1968, file photo made available by NASA shows the Earth behind the surface of the moon during the Apollo 8 mission. (William Anders/NASA via AP, File)

Business

Been there, done that? NASA says we need to return to the moon to use it as a jumping-off point

No humans have walked on the moon since 1972, when the Apollo 17 crew left the lunar surface.

Liftoff would be in the wee hours for the next three launch opportunities. While NASA prefers a daytime launch for test flights to capture as many pictures as possible, it’s not a requirement. Radar and infrared cameras should provide ample coverage, said Jim Free, a NASA associate administrator.

The $4.1-billion mission will last close to a month, culminating with a splashdown in the Pacific. Test dummies are on board to measure radiation and vibrations.

Science & MedicineWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement