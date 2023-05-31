Advertisement
NASA talks UAPs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects

Workers on platforms suspended in front of a giant NASA logo
Workers repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — 

NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs Wednesday a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings.

The space agency televised the hours-long hearing featuring an independent panel of experts. The team includes 16 scientists and other experts selected by NASA including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space.

Several committee members have been subjected to “online abuse” for serving on the team, which detracts from the scientific process, said NASA’s Dan Evans, adding that NASA security is dealing with it.

“It’s precisely this rigorous, evidence-based approach that allows one to separate the fact from fiction,” Evans said.

The study is a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky that NASA calls UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

An image taken from a 2015 video of an unexplained object soaring high along the clouds, traveling against the wind.

Is it a bird? A plane? NASA will study mysterious objects in the sky

NASA is embarking on a new study on unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs — the term scientists use instead of UFOs.

The group is looking at what unclassified information is available on the subject and how much more is needed to understand what’s going on in the sky, according to astrophysicist David Spergel, the committee’s chair who runs the Simons Foundation.

No secret military data are included, such as anything surrounding the suspected spy balloons from China spotted flying over the U.S. earlier this year.

The meeting was held at at NASA headquarters in Washington with the public taking part remotely.

A final report is expected by the end of July.

