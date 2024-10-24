Key takeaways from our investigation into the science behind an alternative autism therapy

In recent years, dozens of clinics in the U.S. and beyond have started offering an experimental treatment called magnetic resonance therapy, or MERT.

Developed and trademarked by a Newport Beach-based company called Wave Neuroscience, MERT is a version of transcranial magnetic stimulation , or TMS, which is approved by the FDA to treat major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and cigarette addiction. Clinics offering cash-pay TMS treatments for a variety of off-label conditions have proliferated in recent years. MERT, in particular, has become popular among families with autistic children.

Thousands of parents have sought MERT for their autistic children, often paying $10,000 or more for treatments and related expenses. The Times spent nearly a year evaluating research and interviewing psychiatrists and neuroscientists about the science behind MERT providers’ claims. Here are the key takeaways from our investigation.