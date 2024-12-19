Avocados, salmon, strawberry yogurt: Which of these meets FDA’s new definition of a “healthy” food?

In an effort to improve American diets, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday released a new definition of what it means for a food to qualify as “healthy.”

Products like fruit-flavored yogurt, fortified white bread and sweetened energy bars will no longer be allowed to label themselves as healthy if they exceed certain limits on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.

At the same time, foods like salmon, almonds and even water will qualify as healthy for the first time.

The new definition reflects the advice offered in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are produced by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services. The hope is that consumers who consider health claims on packaged foods while filling their grocery carts will be steered toward a more nutritious eating pattern, the FDA said.

There’s no question that Americans can use some help with their diets. For example, less than half of U.S. adults eat a piece of fruit on any given day, and only 12% consume the recommended 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit per day, according to national surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Americans are even further off the mark with vegetables, with only 10% meeting the target of 2 to 3 cups per day.

On the other hand, 90% of us eat too much sodium, 75% eat too much saturated fat and 63% eat too many added sugars, the FDA said.

The new definition of healthy foods aims to turn that around by excluding foods with excess sodium, saturated fat and added sugars even if they also contain valuable nutrients like protein and whole grains.

The specific limits vary depending on food groups. The limits will also depend on whether a product is an individual food (like cheese), a “mixed product” (like trail mix) or a complete meal (like a frozen dinner).

For instance, in order for a dairy product such as yogurt to qualify as healthy, a single 2/3-cup serving can’t have more than 5% of the recommended daily amount of added sugars, 10% of the recommended daily amount of sodium or 10% of the recommended daily amount of saturated fat.

Those limits translate to 2.5 grams of added sugars, 230 milligrams of sodium and 2 grams of saturated fat. A single serving of Chobani strawberry Greek yogurt would miss the mark because it contains 9 grams of added sugars. So would Chobani’s “less sugar” variety, which has 5 grams of added sugars.

Sugar, salt and fat are only part of the new criteria. To meet the new definition of healthy, foods must contain a minimum amount of protein, whole grains, fruit, vegetables or fat-free or low-fat dairy, the FDA said.

Whole foods like eggs, beans, seafood and nuts will automatically qualify as healthy if they are sold with no added ingredients (except for water). That makes foods like avocados, olive oil and higher-fat fish like salmon eligible to be labeled as healthy for the first time. Fruits, vegetables and fish can make the cut if they are fresh, frozen or canned, making them accessible to people on a range of budgets, the agency said.

However, products like fortified breads, cereals, fruit snacks, granola bars and fruit punch will lose the label unless they are reformulated to meet the new definition.

Nancy Brown, chief executive of the American Heart Assn., said the new definition was long overdue and hopes it will improve Americans’ diets by motivating food manufacturers to create healthier products. However, she added that it would be more meaningful to require products to carry a nutrition label on the front of their packages, which she believes would make it easier for consumers to identify and select healthier options.

The previous definition of healthy foods, which was issued in 1994, focused more on total fat and cholesterol. Since then, nutrition scientists have recognized that not all fats should be treated the same, and that unsaturated fats found in nuts, seeds, fish and certain vegetable oils can lower disease risk.

The old definition also required foods to provide at least 10% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, protein or fiber. The FDA said it is shifting its focus from specific nutrients to larger food groups in order to help consumers build a healthy dietary pattern.

Poor diet is a risk factor for many of the leading causes of death in the U.S., including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and some types of cancer.

Food manufacturers will have three years to conform to the new definition, the FDA said, though those that meet the new criteria don’t have to wait that long to start using the “healthy” label.