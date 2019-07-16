Second Opinion

Episode 4: The Long-Haulers

Our fourth episode examines the long-term health impact of COVID-19 on survivors of the disease. Los Angeles Times Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and scientist, is joined by Dr. Carlos Cordon-Cardo, professor and chair of the Department of Pathology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Cordon-Cardo’s work offers a unique glimpse at the ways COVID-19 interacts with, and harms, the human body. We will also hear from a group of recovering coronavirus patients who continue to suffer from a variety of symptoms months after contracting COVID-19. The discussion is moderated by Eli Stokols of The Times’ Washington bureau.

Dr. Carlos Cordon-Cardo is chair of the Department of Pathology at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, and a distinguished professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where he teaches pathology, genetics, and the science of cancer. Dr. Cordon-Cardo is known for his work bridging the disciplines of pathology and molecular medicine, translating science into clinical care of patients afflicted with cancer and other diseases.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Dr. Cordon-Cardo has led a team conducting more than 120 autopsies on COVID-19 victims. Their work is credited with showing that COVID-19 is not simply a disease affecting the lungs, as had been commonly thought, but instead a threat to multiple organs, including the heart and brain. Prior to Mount Sinai, Dr. Cordon-Cardo held senior positions at Columbia University’s medical school, and created and led the molecular pathology division at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Cordon-Cardo holds an MD as well as a PhD in cell biology and genetics.

During the course of the pandemic, Los Angeles Times Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has collaborated with Dr. Cordon-Cardo to develop a theory of COVID-19 that compares the disease to cancer. Dr. Soon-Shiong’s family foundation has also been a philanthropic supporter of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, endowing a professorship in cardiovascular research.

