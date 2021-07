Xenophobia’s historical roots run deep in our nation of immigrants

In this episode of Second Opinion, The Times’ Editorial Page Editor Sewell Chan hosts a conversation that explores how xenophobia and racism have existed alongside America’s immigration history. Joining the discussion is Erika Lee, a Regents Professor of History and Asian American Studies at the University of Minnesota and investigative journalist Jean Guerrero. Guerrero will join The Times as an opinion columnist in July.