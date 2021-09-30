A Medicare Advantage Plan for 21st Century Medicine

As open enrollment begins, Clever Care recognizes the needs of today’s Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have changed Today’s members are more in touch with their healthcare and wellness needs and as a leading provider Clever Care worked to ensure a more comprehensive approach and integrative coverage.

Clinical-Based Medical Practices Meet Eastern Methodologies

The Clever Care Health Plan is the first in California that places healthcare and wellness needs first, incorporating coverage that truly focuses on preventative care and overall wellbeing. It approaches member care by incorporating clinical-based practices and Eastern methodologies such as acupuncture, meditation, yoga and herbal supplements to improve overall wellness. Clever Care’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan options include acupuncture and a flexible allowance for herbal supplements, over-the-counter products and fitness activities. Prescription drugs, vision, hearing and dental are also covered, with an allowance of up to $ for dental exams, cleanings and comprehensive services, like crowns, fillings, root canals, dentures, and more. Plans with zero-dollar monthly premiums are available.

A Cultural Advantage

The Clever Care approach is culturally sensitive and founded upon our deep understanding of Eastern cultures. Methodologies in demand within Asian communities are gaining popularity in Southern California and major U.S. cities. Treatments like acupuncture have a long tradition, and sophisticated Californians embrace complementary medicine and preventive healthcare. Clever Care is confident they offer great health plan options, and our team also offers language guidance - we are not just another Medicare Advantage Plan, we are members of your community. Call us to enroll today at 833.388.2461 (TTY: 711)] or visit us at clevercaremedicare.com.

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, from Oct. 1 through March 31, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays, from April 1 through Sept. 30.

• Clever Care Health Plan, Inc. is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment depends on contract renewal.