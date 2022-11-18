With a Medicare Advantage Health Plan, Choosing the Right Medical Group is Key

Through every step of their healthcare journeys, members of Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group receive a holistic and coordinated care experience. With healthcare networks that consistently achieve elite five-star ratings in Standards of Excellence™ from America’s Physician Groups and a robust offering of extra health programs and services, Regal, Lakeside and ADOC are demonstrating how good health goes far beyond a doctor’s visit.

A vast network of primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, urgent care centers and labs makes accessing care convenient. And alongside a roster of more than 3,000 primary care physicians, 10,000 specialists, and 100 contracted hospitals throughout a six-county Southern California area, the affiliate medical groups offer free classes, events, health education and programs for members both in person and virtually on healthywayevents.com. Throughout the pandemic, these opportunities to stay active and connected with community have provided crucial support, especially for senior members.

“Regardless of where a member is at on their journey, we meet them there,” says Mindy Morgen, Senior Director of Health Education at Lakeside Community Healthcare. “We work with members with a focus on making small, realistic changes that lead to lasting and meaningful healthy life changes.” On healthywayevents.com, members can browse through daily offerings of free fitness classes like yoga, Zumba and Stretch and Flex, as well as Doc Talks, community events and health education presentations.

For members who have serious health issues or chronic conditions, Regal and Lakeside offer chronic condition management programs and extra support custom-tailored to their needs. This can include resources like one-on-one health coaching, dedicated social services support, pharmacy consultation for patients and families, specialized care teams catering to short-and long-term recovery, and more.

“The goal is to provide a very customized and member-centered experience,” says Nirav Shah, M.D., Senior Medical Director of Regal, Lakeside and ADOC. “We believe in the importance of well-rounded and complete healthcare – access to providers that speak your language and understand your culture, extra support beyond your doctor’s office and a highly encouraging and comforting environment that is tailored to your goals and health needs.”

