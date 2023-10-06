Step to It! Fitness Can Be Hard to Attain – Senior Health Programs Help

Your healthcare provider, your kids, even a health-minded and ultra-health- conscious Southern California are agreeing: You need to exercise regularly later in life to maximize health and truly be able to enjoy your retirement years.

But if heading up a mountain for a hike, or heading to the middle of an ultra competitive gym floor leave you feeling a bit out of sorts, you are not alone. Many older Americans find fitness culture intimidating, hard to break into, or just plain not fun for their age group, meaning that sticking to a program or routine becomes that much more difficult.

Luckily, there are helpful organizations that are making it easier than ever to maintain fitness and health. Enter Silver Sneakers, a health and fitness program specifically designed for older (65- plus) adults. The program was created by fitness experts, and offers routines for seniors at every fitness level. Classes are virtual or at over 15,000 fitness centers nationwide, so access is simple.

Best of all? A Silver Sneakers membership is very often included in Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans at no extra cost, so you can commit to fitness without committing to the cost of a gym membership, expensive classes, or additional equipment. Online classes are designed to appeal to a variety of skill levels, and include everything from “gentle stretch” for those looking to get a little more limber to fall prevention routines and strength training all the way to core conditioning and flow yoga classes for those looking to build muscle and endurance.

As a Silver Sneakers member, individuals can also meet up for local community classes at gyms nearby. Hundreds of locations in Southern California are participants, and an easy-to-use online database can help connect people with the classes that are right for them. Community classes not only help with fitness; they can help cultivate a sense of belonging and community that many older individuals are missing, especially after the last three years.

Medicare Advantage plans are increasingly committed to wellness for their patients, so including a fitness membership like Silver Sneakers is helpful to maintain a total health picture and individual wellness for their recipients. L.A. Care, Central Health Medical Plan and Brand New Day are among the local Advantage plans that include Silver Sneakers as a partner.

Many other Medicare Advantage plans offer health plans as well - some use in-house organizations, for example - so reach out to your provider to see what options are available to you, and get moving!

-Alan LaGuardia

