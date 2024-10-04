Safe At Home: Altamed PACE Program Helps Seniors Remain Healthy and Independent

For more than 25 years, the AltaMed Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, has helped older adults avoid nursing homes and instead, enjoy the peace of mind and independence of staying at home, all while receiving the personalized health care and services they need to live well. AltaMed is recognized as a leader in senior health services and has become one of the nation’s largest PACE providers, serving more than 4,900 participants across 15 locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

In addition to receiving primary medical and specialty care at a designated AltaMed PACE center, participants also receive transportation coordination, physical and occupational therapy, prescription medications, home healthcare, social services, meals and nutrition counseling, all in a positive, comfortable environment. Most importantly, the program connects seniors with peers in their community, offering them unique opportunities to socialize and work with compassionate activities coordinators committed to treating all participants with dignity and respect.

Dr. Esiquio Casillas, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for PACE at AltaMed (Hector Islas)

“Seniors have an increased risk of loneliness and social isolation, making them especially vulnerable to a variety of mental health concerns,” said Dr. Esiquio Casillas, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for PACE at AltaMed. “Every day, we see the tremendous impact socialization can have on the physical, mental and emotional health of our participants. Not only are we tending to their health needs but we’re also ensuring that they remain socially engaged and active, which can prevent cognitive decline and even increase life expectancy.”

Each participant enrolled in the AltaMed PACE program receives care from a highly-skilled team of experts, known as the interdisciplinary team. These individuals work in a coordinated manner to create a detailed course of action that’s designed to keep each PACE participant healthy and strong, while addressing any current or potential health risks.

And, as the needs of each participant change, so do the services offered. Whether that means fewer or more frequent visits, changes in medication, or additional support services. For example, there’s a designated social worker who can help find community resources to make life easier for participants and their families.

The AltaMed PACE program is also an important resource for caregivers. The program works directly with the participant and their caregiver to help manage their healthcare needs. This can significantly help reduce family and caregiver burnout and provide peace of mind.

“We know just how stressful it can be for caregivers to take care of the complex needs of their loved ones while managing their own busy lives,” said Dr. Casillas. “Caregivers are often surprised to learn all that a PACE organization can do for them and their loved ones. We make sure caregivers get the help and respite they need while their loved ones receive the care and services they need to live well.”

To be eligible for PACE, an individual must:



Have Medicare, Medi-Cal or both;

Be 55 years of age or older;

Live in a PACE service area;

Meet the level of care requirements as determined by the California Department of Health Care Services; and

Be able to safely live in a community setting with the addition of PACE support at the time of enrollment.

To learn more about the AltaMed PACE program, visit AltaMed.org/PACE or call 855.252.7223.

