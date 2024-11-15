How To Get the Most Out of Medicare

Choosing the right medical group is one of the most important decisions you can make. With the right care team by your side, you can feel confident your health and well-being are in good hands.

Regal Medical Group, Inc., Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group know that quality care is more than just seeing your doctor when you’re sick. It’s also about having the right resources when you need them. That’s why being part of the largest doctor-led network in Southern California means better choices in finding the best doctors to fit your needs.

With Regal Medical Group, Inc., Lakeside or ADOC as your medical group, you also receive the following added benefits:

One of the largest doctor-led medical groups in Southern California Network of thousands of doctors and specialists Access to hundreds of local urgent care centers, labs and hospitals Free online and in-person health education, fitness classes, preventive care and more Contracted with most major health insurance plans Elite 5-star status in Standards of Excellencetm from America’s Physician Groups.

Hurry! You have until December 7, 2024 to choose a health plan that best suits your needs.

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) runs October 15 to December 7, 2024. And since Medicare plans change each year, you need to make sure a licensed health insurance agent reviews your coverage for 2025. Choosing a Medicare Advantage health plan can help reduce out-of-pocket costs while providing coverage for dental, hearing and other vital services. This includes the new Part D benefits and annual cap of $2,000 for out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.

You’re never alone on your journey to better health.

“Regardless of where a member is on their journey, we meet them there,” says Mindy Morgen, vice president of marketing and health education at Regal Medical Group, Inc., Lakeside and ADOC. “We work with members with a focus on making small, realistic changes that lead to lasting and meaningful healthy lifestyle behaviors.”

On HealthyWayEvents.com, Regal Medical Group, Inc. and Lakeside members can browse through daily offerings of free fitness classes like Yoga, Zumba and Strength and Balance, as well as Doc Talks, community events and health education presentations.

For members who have serious health issues, the medical groups offer chronic condition management programs and extra support tailored to their needs. This can include resources like one-on- one health coaching, dedicated social services support, pharmacy consultation for patients and families, specialized care teams catering to short- and long-term recovery and more.

“The goal is to provide a member-centered experience,” says Nirav Shah, M.D., senior medical director of Regal Medical Group, Inc., Lakeside and ADOC. “We believe in the importance of well-rounded and complete healthcare. This includes access to providers who speak your language and understand your culture, extra support beyond your doctor’s office and a highly encouraging and comforting environment tailored to your goals and health needs.”

To schedule a one-on-one benefits review, call licensed insurance agent Dan Tirado (CA license #0E02208) at (866) 984-0527, Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For TTY assistance, call 711. You can also visit RegalMedicare.com. There is no obligation to enroll.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to take control of your health!