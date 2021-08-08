Getaways Next Door: Have a Weekend Away Without Leaving Your City

Who says you have to get out of town to get away from the grind? While options for travel are returning, a popular option during the last year and a half has been to take a “trip” to a luxe hotel or resort in the region where you reside.

Luckily for Southern Californians, those options are near-limitless. And while you may pass by a luxury resort or hotel every day, it’s an entirely different experience to wake up on the other side of the resort’s grounds. Here are a few high-end options that will have you feeling like you’re miles away without any of the costs or hassles of travel.

Beaucoup Beauty in Beverly

Situated centrally in Beverly Grove is the famed SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills. The resort, designed by famed architect Philippe Starck, offers sensory bliss from the moment you step into the lobby. The building offers all the luxuries afforded by its 5-star designation, including two rooftop pools, high-end patio dining at sunset at Vista Rooftop, a fitness center, and a full spa experience with exclusive anti-aging treatments found nowhere else in L.A. Minutes from the Westside and the Eastside, the trip is as simple as park-and-be-pampered.

465 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles 90048 | marriott.com/hotels/travel/laxls-sls-hotel-a-luxury-collection-hotel-beverly-hills

Classic Beachside Environs

A can’t-miss site for anyone visiting Santa Monica, stop and stay at the Hotel Casa Del Mar. The almost 100-year-old hotel has stood beachside in the city for generations, and countless people have stayed and relaxed in its rooms. The hotel has an extensive history: It began its life as a private beach club, and even housed enlisted soldiers prior to their shipping out for the battlefields of WWII. Now, having been lovingly restored and updated to its Italian Renaissance revival aesthetic, the hotel greets a new generation of travelers. Should you be one of them, expect perfect views, delicious, refined Italian dining, an ocean-view pool deck and fascinating amounts of history - the curving grand staircase in the lobby instantly brings to mind the glamour of old Hollywood.

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405 | hotelcasadelmar.com

An OC Escape

Orange County residents are accustomed to natural beauty, and Newport Beach may be one of the most gorgeous stretches of coastline in the world. To amplify the sights and marry them with ultra-luxury, visit the Resort at Pelican Hill. Set on 504 acres of prime coastal real estate, the golfer’s paradise is also a paradise for anyone seeking an in-town getaway. Built in the style of a Roman coastal retreat, “emperor-class” treatment abounds. The Coliseum Pool, with an infinity edge and private cabanas, feels more Amalfi Coast than Southern California. For the aforementioned golfing enthusiast, 36 holes of world-class links blend perfectly into endless ocean vistas. And, when it comes to dining, five restaurants and an in-room menu offer seasonal, locally sourced fare, from Italian classics to inventive New American grill flavors.

22701 S. Pelican Hill Rd., Newport Coast 92657 | pelicanhill.com

In-town holidays will surely become increasingly popular as our habits surrounding both work (increased remote options) and play evolve, so why not save a bit on a plane ticket or fueling up the vehicle and treat yourself to a perfect “getaway?”