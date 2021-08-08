SoCal Getaways

Advertisement

    Discover Claremont

    CLAREMONT IS L.A.'S COLLEGE AND ARTS TOWN. With a walkable village of locally owned boutiques, restaurants and bakeries, inviting guest rooms, regional craft beers and spirits, and 17 museums, galleries and gardens, Claremont is a unique overnight getaway. Foodies can walk to dozens of eateries in the Claremont Village and restored Packing House, while Ben Harper’s Folk Music Center, California Botanic Garden and the newBenton Museum at Pomona College are among the local attractions. | @visitclaremont

  • Pismo Beach

    THE CENTRAL COAST’S CLASSIC BEACH TOWN, Pismo Beach is centrally located halfway between L.A. and San Francisco and perfect for your weekend away. With miles of picturesque white sand beaches for strolling, sunset gazing or just relaxing, Pismo is among California’s premier coastal locations. This fall, come for the 75th Anniversary Gala at the Pier Plaza, which will coincide with the annual Clam Festival. The weekend event features live music, a parade, family-friendly events, and a clam chowder cookoff.