SoCal Getaways

THE CENTRAL COAST’S CLASSIC BEACH TOWN, Pismo Beach is centrally located halfway between L.A. and San Francisco and perfect for your weekend away. With miles of picturesque white sand beaches for strolling, sunset gazing or just relaxing, Pismo is among California’s premier coastal locations. This fall, come for the 75th Anniversary Gala at the Pier Plaza, which will coincide with the annual Clam Festival. The weekend event features live music, a parade, family-friendly events, and a clam chowder cookoff.