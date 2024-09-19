A French (Chef’s) Kiss

When envisioning the French capital, the mind conjures images of a twinkling city with an Eiffel Tower centerpiece, beautiful meandering streets and perhaps a quaint streetside cafe.

Because for the many things Paris is renowned, perhaps one of the most widely lauded is its exceptional cuisine. After all, much of what is considered fine dining stems from French culinary tradition, which dates back to the Middle Ages and has only grown in complexity and artistry since.

From hot-ticket Michelin three-star restaurants (and there are many – the Michelin Guide was born in France, after all) to street food served to enjoy on-the-go, the city’s food scene has something that caters to every palette and price point. To help make sense of the seemingly inexhaustible set of options, here is a list of six of this culinary capital’s best restaurants right now.

L’Ami Jean

7th arr.

Tucked away in Paris’ charming 7th arrondissement, L’Ami Jean is a longstanding dining pillar and one of the oldest Basque restaurants within the Parisian restaurant scene. Serving delicious, traditional-yet-updated bistro dishes in steadfast keeping with the spirit of its almost century-old legacy, L’Ami Jean’s warm, inviting and bustling dining room is constantly packed for good reason. From hearty classics like cassoulet and foie gras terrine to playful reinterpretations of bistro favorites, Chef Stéphane Jégo’s inventive yet approachable cuisine celebrates the flavors of the French countryside. The wild game dishes, in particular, are menu standouts, and their “riz au lait” (rice pudding) is to die for.

Breizh Café

Le Marais

For a taste of Brittany in the heart of Paris, head to Breizh Café in the 3rd arrondissement. This charming crêperie is renowned for its authentic Breton galettes and crêpes, made with organic buckwheat flour and filled with an array of savory and sweet toppings. With a cozy ambiance and delicious menu, Breizh is a spot you won’t want to miss.

Miznon

Le Marais

Chef Eyal Shani’s lively Marais eatery serves fresh and flavorful Israeli street food in the heart of Paris’ historical Jewish enclave, stuffed inside of its extraordinarily warm and fluffy pita, that is well worth waiting for in its often-long line. Crowd favorites from its menu – all priced under 12 euros – include the chou farci, cauliflower, spicy fish and beef bourguignon.

Granite

Les Halles

Against a backdrop of innumerable Paris culinary gems, Granite stands out as one of the city’s best and most memorable dining experiences. With its innovative cuisine, intimate and inviting ambiance, impeccable service and choice of three regularly-changing prix fixe tasting menus, Granite has earned its place as one of the most coveted reservations in Paris. Chef Thomas Meyer – formerly sous chef at a Michelin three-star restaurant at Maison Pic in Valence, France – creates intricately flavored, innovative, unexpected and exceptionally delicious dishes. His cooking demonstrates fresh, seasonal ingredients and draws inspiration from his roots in Jura, located in Eastern France.

Parcelles

Le Marais

A relatively new addition to Le Marais’ stellar dining scene, Parcelles has attracted a steady crowd ever since it first opened its doors in May 2021. With a menu consisting of fresh takes on French comfort food, Parcelles feels simultaneously contemporary and classic. This is a stylish and not at all stuffy modern French bistro serving delicious, updated French cuisine classics alongside an excellent wine list and hospitable service.

Septime

11th arr.

Situated in an airy and laidback space in the trendy 11th arrondissement, this popular (and infamously difficult to get into) modern bistro is known and acclaimed for its exceptional, ingredient-centric takes on traditional French bistro staples, remade in Chef Bertrand Grébaut’s fresh, sophisticated and wonderfully nuanced vision. A must-visit for traveling foodies, Septime’s inventive and seasonally-driven cuisine lives up to its reputation – fair warning, though: If you’re hoping to snag a much-coveted table while you’re in town, make your reservations well in advance.

-AJ Moutra

