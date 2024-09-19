The Show Is Starting

“The Entertainment Capital of the World,” they call it – Las Vegas is often the city to see live music, from touring acts making a stop on the Strip or artists who have created residencies in concert halls tailored to their style and sound.

And while you may be searching for your favorite artists and not thinking much beyond that, the venues themselves in Sin City have a lot to offer, from amazing acoustics to “I can’t believe I’m here right now” selfie sensibilities. Here are three worth a visit regardless of who’s on the marquee.

A Shimmering Sphere

Dominating headlines – and skylines – the absolutely bonkers Sphere is still winning hearts in Las Vegas and is absolutely the premier venue in which to see live music. As a beacon to all things entertainment, Sphere is gravitationally pulling some of the largest names in music onto its stage, and their latest residency is no different: Legendary rockers The Eagles begin their residency tomorrow.

The quintessential Southern California band, with hits like “Take it Easy,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take It to the Limit” (and that little ditty about the desert hotel) have already extended their residency twice due to overwhelming demand. Now with dates into 2025, there’s no reason not to set out on a “dark desert highway” to see what promises to be a wholly immersive experience that only Sphere can provide.

The Eagles – Live Concert at Sphere : Sept. 20, 21, 27, 28; Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19; Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9; Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14; (2025) Jan. 17, 18, 24, 25

As if that wasn’t big enough for the city’s biggest and most unique venue, how about a little U2? V-U2 is a concert film unlike anything else. Filmed during the band’s 2023-24 tour, it features footage from all over the globe, including when they performed at Sphere itself. Beyond immersive, the show makes you feel like part of the audience at any of the hundreds of shows worldwide the band played – oh, and the songs, like “New Year’s Day” or “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” are pretty good, too.

Planet Hollywood’s Vivacious Venue

What’s in a name? After existing as the Bakkt Theater (and the Aladdin and Zappos and AXIS), Planet Hollywood’s concert hall is now known as PH Live . While it’s been called many names over its existence, something that has not changed is its status as one of the best concert venues in the city, attracting both residencies and touring shows to its stage.

At once intimate-feeling, the venue belies its 7,000-seat capacity by offering sweeping, unobstructed views and close-to-the-action seating no matter where you are. What is less known, especially in a city famous for razing and renewal, is that PH Live is almost 50 years old – that’s right, the venue opened in 1976 and has seen all manner of events on its stage – everything from Miss Universe pageants to the Backstreet Boys.

PH Live is thoroughly modernized, of course, with state-of-the-art sound and visuals befitting any contemporary show. Some of those include: Shania Twain, whose Come on Over – The Vegas Residency – All the Hits show runs through the end of 2024; Canadian punkers Sum 41, who play Oct. 5; heavy metal legends Judas Priest on Oct. 16; and R&B/soul singer-songwriter Maxwell on Oct. 25.

The House that Blues Built

At just 2,000 seats, the instantly familiar House of Blues within Mandalay Bay is, by Sin City standards, small. However, there’s nothing diminutive about either the sound or the acts that come through the venerable venue.

That includes a residency from none other than Carlos Santana: An Intimate Evening with SANTANA Greatest Hits Live picks back up in October for dates throughout November 10. In between, the House of Blues is giving the stage to all manner of acts big and small, including indie favorites Cold War Kids on Oct. 16 and The Drums on Nov. 16.

And, since this is a food issue, don’t forget the House of Blues is also a pretty amazing restaurant and bar in its own right, serving up Southern fare like the Shrimp Po’Boy or Jambalaya. Wash it down with an appropriately named cocktail like the Beast of Bourbon or the Rock Me Hurricane for a delicious (and boozy) pun.

-Alan LaGuardia