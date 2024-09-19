The Vegas Minute: Sup in Sin City at These Three Foodie Favorites

Aside from gaming, world-class entertainment, luxury experiences, eye-popping visuals, amazing nightlife … yes, there’s a lot to do in Las Vegas, but one thing you’re going to have to do is eat.

Like the entirety of the city, Vegas’ food scene is delightful if not slightly overstimulated, so where do the hungry even begin? There are foodie favorites from all over the world, outposts of every chain you can think of, and celebrated – or at the very least, celebrity – chefs’ visions in neon. Add to that the idea that the city’s constantly reinventing itself and you have a very happy problem: Anything you crave is available.

To narrow it down, here are three amazing options to sup upon.

Feed the Beast at Mother Wolf Angelenos likely already know (and probably love) Chef Evan Funke’s tribute to all things Rome, Hollywood’s Mother Wolf. So if you find yourself in Sin City craving the pizzas, pastas and antipastos that you love from home, Funke is making a big “splash” at Fontainebleau. The nearly one-year-old Vegas megaresort has no shortage of dining options in its 67 stories of space, but Mother Wolf is already having a Pavlovian effect on Vegas visitors.

Mother Wolf L.A. fans will find plenty to love on the menu, including the Cacio e Pepe and the Quattro Formaggi Pizza Romana. But they’d be remiss to not try some of the Vegas options, including a per la tavola (that’s “for the table”) set of options including a whole grilled branzino or a 60-day-aged bone-in ribeye. And, of course, the Vegas restaurant has an extensive cocktail program, with everything from a classic gin and tonic (Called G&T) to a full Amari bar to cap the night with a digestif.

Get Social at Scotch 80

What ISN’T happening at the Palms Casino Resort? Since being acquired by SoCal’s San Manuel Entertainment Authority (which also runs the popular Yaamava’ Hotel and Casino in Highland) the once-iconic Palms is becoming just that again. And, while their signature steakhouse Scotch 80 is not new, per se, they’re augmenting its concept with their recently debuted Social Hour.

The advanced happy hour, occurring twice nightly on Mondays through Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and again from 8:30-10 p.m., features food and drinks half-off. You read that right: You can be a smart supper shopper in Las Vegas, of all places. Social Hour is part of the property’s desire to be as much of a locals hang as one for visitors and to bring people together for a drink or a meal (say, the Vaulted Mai Tai or an 8 oz. Filet Mignon) without breaking the bank – in Sin City, there are plenty of opportunities to do that elsewhere, after all.

Fresh Aqua Classically trained Australian chef Shaun Hergatt knows a thing or two about fine dining, and Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant in Resorts World Las Vegas certainly fits the bill as a high-end establishment, already being hailed as one of the best seafood restaurants in Las Vegas.

However, Aqua is not a stuffy affair, instead offering an unfussy vibe befitting of an Australian eatery. Instantly joyous and Vegas-style fun, Aqua offers an elevated-yet-casual atmosphere. While it has one of the most extensive – and arguably, the best – caviar selections in the city, if not the nation, the restaurant is welcoming to all, with friendly, well-heeled staff ready to help you with selections according to your tastes. After selections from the seafood menu or raw bar, entrées are easily shareable, from the Spicy Fried Chicken for two to a delectable Australian Wagyu Tomahawk; no group is walking away unsatisfied.

And, as a warm welcome to the property, Hergatt has put together a special menu for hotel guests – a prix fixe from 4-6 p.m., featuring three courses and a continuation of the laid-back Aussie atmosphere the country is famed for and Vegas so seamlessly pairs with.

-Alan LaGuardia

