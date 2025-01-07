Gut Check: Wellness Program Focuses on Gut Health and Small Lifestyle Changes

Emerging science suggests the impact of a healthy gut extends beyond digestion, influencing other body functions like immune health, weight, sleep and more. Scientists believe that a balanced gut microbiome – the ecosystem of bacteria that live in the intestines – can help positively impact overall wellbeing.

In Amway’s 2024 Habits and Healthspan Survey, where 1,000 people between 18 and 70 were interviewed, 62% of consumer respondents reported experiencing occasional gut issues in the past. As a health and wellbeing company driven by science, Amway is launching a program that focuses on integrating healthy lifestyle habits – including gut-focused diet recommendations – to support overall health.

The Four Pillars of Wellness

Amway’s research and development team is comprised of more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technicians in 75 scientific labs around the world. Among them is one of Amway’s Global R&D Leaders, Dr. Nikky Contractor, a distinguished scientist in nutrition, health and wellness, with a PhD in Immunology. She explains that there are four pillars of wellness – nutrition, hydration, exercise and mindfulness.

When it comes to the first pillar – nutrition – plants, protein, and fiber are key to a healthy diet. Many factors in daily life affect the gut microbiome, with diet being one of the most powerful influences. She recommends focusing on healthy fats; limiting unhealthy fats and sugar; and notes that a good rule of thumb is to ensure 60% of all daily calories come from gut-friendly foods.

“Everything you eat interacts with your gut microbiome, which can impact the function of your gut,” Contractor said.

Staying hydrated is one of the simplest ways to support gut health and overall wellness. Drink at least half of your bodyweight (lbs) in ounces of water a day and consume high-water foods like fruits and vegetables.

Regular exercise is at the core of the third pillar. The program recommends getting at least 75 minutes of physical activity weekly with a suggested goal of walking 7,000-10,000 steps every day.

The fourth pillar, mindfulness, encourages slowing down and focusing on the present, whether that involves meditating, attending a yoga class,or journaling.

“If you can take the time to be mindful to help lower your stress levels, that will, in turn, positively impact your overall health,” Contactor said.

The Nutrilite™ Begin 30 Holistic Wellness Program

Understanding the pivotal role of gut health and healthy lifestyle habits on overall wellbeing, Amway is launching the Nutrilite™ Begin 30 Holistic Wellness Program in January 2025 to help people focus on these four wellness pillars.

“We continue to look for ways to take advantage of emerging science and enhance our product portfolio,” said Chief Marketing Officer for Amway North America, Kelli Templeton. Templeton has been with Amway for more than 25 years and has helped drive its strategic evolution toward health and wellbeing. “We are putting a laser focus on one key area in the body that emerging science suggests may have a profound impact, [which is] the gut. That’s why we’re so excited to bring the Begin 30 program to consumers across the U.S.”

The 30-day program prompts participants to make small lifestyle changes to their nutrition, hydration, exercise, and mindfulness habits. Amway also recommends three Nutrilite™ products that pair with the Begin 30 program; and the Amway™ Wellbeing+ app helps participants stay on track with features like a daily log, tips and tricks, recipes and more to support their journey.

“Consumers in the U.S. are increasingly focused on ways they can support their overall health and wellbeing,” said Templeton. “As a global leader in this space, our Nutrilite™ brand has been dedicated to doing exactly that by providing simple, holistic wellness solutions consumers want and need for the last 90 years.”

Small Changes, Big Results

Amway’s Habits and Healthspan Survey also reveals a disconnect in healthy habit formation. Fifty-seven percent of respondents who engaged in healthy lifestyle behaviors in the past 12 months say they started because of medical reasons, even though almost all (98%) of the parents and caregivers surveyed agreed it’s important that their children establish a healthy lifelong routine before they turn 18. Amway’s goal with initiatives such as the Begin 30 Holistic Wellness Program is to make it easier to implement and maintain healthy habits and ultimately live better, healthier lives.

The Begin 30 Program aims to help people improve their overall wellbeing. Based on self-reported survey results compared to baseline after four weeks, 96% of program participants were likely to continue parts of the regimen on their own. Come feel the difference that 30 days can make!

“You have to make many small changes to enable that big change,” said Dr. Contractor.

To join the 30-day challenge and purchase products, contact your Amway Independent Business Owner, go to amway.com/begin30 , or call 1-800-253-6500.

-Michelle Traynor

