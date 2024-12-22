Energy and Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth

Cambodia stands at a pivotal moment in its development journey, with energy and infrastructure playing crucial roles in driving economic growth and sustainability. The government’s strategic vision, coupled with the efforts of key players in the private sector, is transforming the nation’s landscape. These companies are spearheading initiatives that not only address critical challenges but also create opportunities for foreign investors.

Innovating Urban Infrastructure

The Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC), the non-financial arm of Canadia Group, is transforming Cambodia’s urban and logistical landscape. From the groundbreaking Koh Pich (Diamond Island) project to the expansive 125-hectare Norea City development, OCIC has reshaped Phnom Penh’s skyline with modern green spaces and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Perhaps its most ambitious project is the Techo International Airport, set to become the ninth largest globally by 2025. Designed by renowned architects Foster + Partners, the state-of-the-art facility will bolster Cambodia’s connectivity and tourism while incorporating sustainable energy solutions.

“Infrastructure like Techo Airport reflects Cambodia’s ambitions on the global stage,” says Thierry Tea, Vice President of OCIC. The airport will feature energy-efficient systems, renewable energy integration, and advanced logistics capabilities.

OCIC’s focus on sustainable urban development resonates with the nation’s goals. WorldBridge Group, a key player in logistics and food processing, echoes this vision. “Cambodia has the potential to be a regional leader in food security and logistics,” says Rithy Sear, Founder and Chairman.

Enhancing Trade and Logistics

Under the leadership of H.E. Hei Bavy, the Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) has been instrumental in driving logistics efficiency and environmental sustainability. By relocating cargo terminals to reduce city congestion and promoting waterway transportation, PPAP is streamlining Cambodia’s trade routes.

“By controlling the chain from port to warehouse, we ensure an effective and sustainable logistics solution,” says Bavy. The port is also transitioning to green energy for its machinery and plans to launch a trucking management app to further optimize operations.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) supports these initiatives, investing in Cambodia’s infrastructure and energy sectors. “We’re investing in Cambodia’s first 100-megawatt solar power plant and improving energy efficiency,” says Country Director Jyotsana Varma.

Fueling Sustainable Growth

Energy has been a cornerstone of Cambodia’s modernization, and PTT , the Thai oil giant, has played an instrumental role since its arrival in 2000. Initially focused on petroleum distribution, PTT has expanded its footprint to include retail and renewable energy solutions, exemplified by its introduction of EV technology and EV tuk-tuks to Cambodia.

“Cambodia is our second home, and we are committed to building a sustainable future for all,” says Managing Director Nuttapong Kaewtrakulpong. With plans to invest $225 million between 2024 and 2028, PTT is set to build new fuel depots, expand its network of Amazon Cafés, and develop infrastructure for Cambodia’s growing aviation sector.

PTT’s efforts align with the government’s goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy. By introducing cleaner fuel options and supporting electric vehicle adoption, PTT contributes significantly to Cambodia’s sustainable energy landscape.

Similarly, the CEO of the HGB Group, Herfried Hasenoehrl, underscores the importance of fostering innovation in the energy sector: “By investing in sustainability and technology, we create a robust ecosystem for growth,” he says.

Such commitments from industry leaders bolster Cambodia’s transition to a greener economy.

Sustainability Through Agricultural Energy Efficiency

Part of the Bayon Heritage Group, Heritage integrates energy-efficient practices into its operations, focusing on rice production and fertilizer distribution. As one of Cambodia’s leading rice producers and exporters, the group champions quality, sustainability, and innovation. “We’ve modernized farming practices and invested in energy-efficient systems that reduce costs and carbon emissions,” says General Manager Peter Chan.

The government’s support has also been instrumental. With tax incentives, expanding irrigation systems, and efforts to lower energy costs, Cambodia’s agricultural sector is positioned for remarkable growth. “Our cultivated area has the potential to grow 100% more,” explains CEO Ken-Sokheang Chan, who is also the President of the Cambodian Rice Federation. By 2025, Sokheang aims to achieve Cambodia’s goal of one million tons of rice exports annually.

(Akiva)

Championing Fair Agriculture

Launched in 2024, Awesomepick has quickly emerged as a shining example of Cambodia’s potential in premium food products and sustainable agricultural practices. Specializing in health-focused exports like cashews and turmeric, the company plans to expand into moringa, black ginger, and wild forest honey. By implementing rigorous quality standards and innovative production techniques, Awesomepick offers healthier, nutrient-rich alternatives to traditional products.

“When people try the cashews, they can’t believe a cashew can taste like this,” says Founder Akiva Lavoncio. His vision extends beyond profitability to uplifting local farmers and promoting Cambodian goods globally. By focusing on sustainability and energy-efficient production methods, Awesomepick reduces waste and minimizes environmental impact.

This commitment to Cambodia was tested early when Akiva Lavoncio turned down a lucrative offer to develop Awesomepick in Canada under a startup residency program. Though tempting, the offer would have transformed Awesomepick into a Canadian brand – something Lavoncio wasn’t willing to compromise on. “I came to Cambodia to make something that belongs here,” he explains. For Lavoncio, Awesomepick is more than just a business; it’s a way to contribute to a community he cares deeply about and to promote the image of Cambodia’s agricultural products in the international market.

Confirel, another key player, has also elevated local agricultural products like palm sugar and Kampot pepper to premium international standards. “We focus on sustainability and fair trade, ensuring products are ethical and world-class,” says Founder and CEO Hay Ly Eang.

A Collaborative Vision for Cambodia’s Future

While the momentum is strong, Cambodia’s journey toward energy and food security is not without hurdles. High infrastructure costs, regulatory complexities, and global economic uncertainties require robust strategies and collaboration. However, the nation’s fertile land, growing workforce, and strategic location present unparalleled opportunities. Through sustainable practices, modern infrastructure, and innovative approaches, these companies are laying the groundwork for a resilient and prosperous Cambodia.

ADB’s Country Director, Jyotsana Varma, highlights the importance of continued investment in sustainable projects. “By focusing on renewable energy and infrastructure development, Cambodia can achieve its economic goals while ensuring environmental sustainability,” she says.