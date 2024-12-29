Redefining Hospitality in the Kingdom of Wonder

As Cambodia’s tourism sector rebounds, it offers a rich tapestry of hospitality experiences that blend tradition and modernity.

From luxury towers to eco-conscious retreats, Cambodia is redefining Southeast Asian tourism with a unique mix of cultural preservation and innovation. With recent investments in infrastructure and a growing reputation for hospitality excellence, the Kingdom is poised to establish itself as a world-class travel destination.

A Luxury Gateway

Towering above the capital, Rosewood Phnom Penh occupies the top 14 floors of the Vattanac Capital Tower, Cambodia’s first true skyscraper. Since its opening in 2018, this ultra-luxury hotel has set a new standard in hospitality, offering breathtaking views of the Mekong River and the city skyline. “We designed the hotel as a high-end curated mansion, where every detail reflects Cambodia’s rich heritage and vibrant future,” says managing director Daniel Simon.

The 175 elegantly appointed rooms and suites create a sanctuary of comfort and sophistication, while the hotel’s sky lobby and Sora Sky Bar, perched on a cantilevered terrace, have become cultural landmarks. “Our restaurants are some of the best in the city, making us the center of cultural and social life,” Simon adds. Beyond dining, the hotel’s Sense Spa and a 22-meter indoor lap pool provide an oasis for relaxation, complemented by personalized services like butler service and complimentary remork (tuk-tuk) rides.

Rosewood Phnom Penh also champions sustainability through its Rosewood Impacts initiative, which focuses on circular hospitality and social responsibility. Programs like Rosewood Sustains protect the environment for future generations, while Rosewood Empowers invests in associate development and equal opportunities. One standout project is the Luxury Tour of Cambodia, a partnership with Shinta Mani Resorts and Six Senses, which offers travelers a curated exploration of Cambodia’s cities, beaches and jungles. “Cambodia has infinite potential,” Simon notes, “and we must ensure that everyone can experience its fantastic splendor.”

Eco-Conscious Sophistication

Blending urban luxury with environmental consciousness, SUN & MOON HOTELS has emerged as a leader in eco-friendly hospitality in Cambodia. The brand’s Riverside Hotel, located in Phnom Penh, incorporates solar lighting and energy-efficient systems while eliminating single-use plastics to align with sustainable tourism practices.

“We’re not just offering rooms – we’re creating experiences that resonate with our community and our planet,” explains managing director Sophea Chear. Guests enjoy state-of-the-art amenities alongside green initiatives, making their stay both luxurious and responsible.

SUN & MOON HOTELS also prioritizes community engagement, fostering connections between guests and local culture. Through programs that highlight Cambodian art, cuisine and traditions, the hotel ensures its operations support the surrounding community. This balance of luxury and sustainability positions SUN & MOON HOTELS as a standout in Cambodia’s growing tourism landscape.

Resilience in Urban Hospitality

Opened in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Poulo Wai Hotel & Apartment exemplifies resilience and adaptability. The hotel offers 196 luxury accommodations that cater to business travelers, tourists and long-term residents.

With its strategic location in Phnom Penh, Poulo Wai has built a loyal customer base that extends beyond tourism. “Tourism alone cannot sustain operations, but our conference rooms and repeat business from NGOs have greatly supported us,” shares director of sales and marketing Vannda Bouth. This diversification has allowed the hotel to weather economic challenges while maintaining its reputation for excellence.

Poulo Wai is also committed to sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient systems and sustainable practices throughout its operations. As Cambodia’s tourism sector recovers, Poulo Wai Hotel stands as a testament to the power of innovation and resilience in hospitality.

Preserving Heritage

Anik Hotels Group embodies the essence of Cambodian hospitality by blending local traditions with modern comforts. With properties like Anik Palace Hotel in Phnom Penh, the group creates intimate, family-oriented environments that resonate with both domestic and international travelers.

“Our expansions will help solidify our position in the market while preserving the unique essence of Cambodian hospitality,” says Cluster general manager Samney Sin. The group’s plans include a new property featuring wellness facilities, a Khmer authentic restaurant and eco-friendly practices, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation.

Reliable Hospitality

Courtyard by Marriott Phnom Penh offers a seamless blend of modern amenities and strategic location, providing guests with easy access to the city’s vibrant culture. Known for its exceptional service, the hotel caters to both business travelers and tourists seeking a reliable, high-quality experience.

By aligning global standards with local charm, Courtyard by Marriott continues to attract a diverse range of visitors to Cambodia’s capital, enhancing the country’s reputation for hospitality excellence.

Tranquillity and Creativity

For travelers seeking serene, eco-conscious retreats, MAADS properties like Pavilion Heritage Oasis Hotel and Templation Angkor Resort offer tranquil escapes in harmony with nature. These bioclimatic designs prioritize environmental responsibility while showcasing Cambodia’s creativity and heritage.

“The future of tourism is about showing both the past and the creativity of Cambodians today,” says co-founder Alexis de Suremain. By embracing green practices and cultural storytelling, MAADS exemplifies the potential of sustainable tourism.

An Invitation to Discover and Invest

Cambodia’s tourism sector reflects a unique blend of innovation and tradition, supported by enhanced connectivity and a warm, welcoming culture. From the ultra-luxury of Rosewood Phnom Penh to the eco-conscious initiatives of SUN & MOON HOTELS, the Kingdom offers diverse experiences that cater to every traveler.

As the government invests in infrastructure, including a new international airport and expanded rail connectivity, Cambodia is poised for significant tourism growth. “Cambodians are among the most hospitable people in the world,” concludes Daniel Simon of Rosewood Phnom Penh. “We must grow our infrastructure and service so that everyone can experience the real Cambodia in all its fantastic splendor.”

For investors and visitors alike, Cambodia’s tourism renaissance presents a remarkable opportunity to be part of a dynamic and transformative journey.