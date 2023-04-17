LAX is Transforming the Travel Experience

In 2022, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) welcomed nearly 66 million local and international guests, a number that places LAX high on the list of the world’s busiest airports.

To meet the needs of travelers today and in the future, LAX is in the midst of a multi-billion-dollar capital improvement program that will touch all terminals, introduce a new terminal, concourse and parking facilities, realize the completion of a much-anticipated People Mover train and enhance the overall campus through a native-plant-focused landscaping program.

Underpinning LAX’s transformation is the promise to create a best-in-class guest experience that is efficient, joyful and future-minded.

At the centerpiece of this modernization is the $5.5-billion Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP), which includes an automated People Mover train, the Consolidated Rent-ACar facility, a brand new and technologically advanced economy parking structure, new curbs for pick-up and drop-off, and the long-awaited connection to regional transportation.

The People Mover train features six stations total - three inside the Central Terminal and three outside - all along a 2.25-mile elevated guideway. Once operational, passengers will have time-guaranteed access to LAX’s Central Terminal Area in 10 minutes or less, creating a streamlined airport arrival and departure experience.

Already in operation and receiving both guests’ praise and industry awards, the LAX Economy Parking facility combines stateof- the-art smart parking technology with approximately 4,300 new parking spaces, including 500 EV charging spots. Thanks to the new online reservation system, travelers can book parking in advance at parking.flylax.com and save up to 60% off the drive-up rate while also taking away the stress of having to find a parking spot when arriving at the airport.

Additionally, as the airport continues its transformation, LAX is making sure that Angelenos have a seat at the table by implementing workforce development and inclusivity initiatives. With a 30% local hire requirement for all design and construction phases, LAX is ensuring the surrounding community has a hand in building a better LAX.

From state-of-the-art facilities, infrastructure and technology to more efficient ways to access the airport, a reimagined LAX is on the horizon. Come experience the new LAX.

Visit flylax.com/transforminglax to learn more.