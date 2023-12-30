‘Mine and Drive’ VMS’ Groundbreaking Tech Allows Commuters to Make Bitcoin While on the Road

VMS USA Inc. (CEO Andy Park) has signed a multi-million-dollar distribution contract in Korea with its groundbreaking technology that allows users to mine cryptocurrency while driving.

The California-based company held a ceremony to commemorate the “Second Anniversary and Completion of the Order Contract” at the Oxford Palace Hotel on the 21st. More than 200 people, including VMS executives and business experts, attended the celebration.

CEO Andy Park (Courtesy of VMS)

VMS, which stands for Vehicle Mining System, is an innovative system that uses the excess energy generated while driving to power the mining computer mounted on a vehicle. VMS successfully obtained a system patent from the Korean Patent Office last month and signed a multi-million-dollar order contract with K-VMS, further expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency market.

At the opening of the ceremony, CEO Andy Park shared his optimism that he “anticipates greater user participation as the electric vehicle market gains traction.” He also demonstrated his solar mining system model house and bitcoin mining with a table equipped with the mining computer.

Park commented on the technology as a “breakthrough that could solve conventional problems associated with bitcoin mining, such as high energy consumption, space constraints, loss, and theft, by incorporating excess energy from cars into cryptocurrency mining,” and that “with the application of the mining computer to VMS, [they have] differentiated themselves from other companies that focus on inflating the cryptocurrency price.” VMS USA has an edge in the industry with its core mining technology and the credentials of being a legitimate U.S.-based company. Andy Park holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a graduate degree in cybersecurity (cryptography) from the Korean Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST).

He also added that the company is in the process of registering a patent in the U.S., as well as Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, expanding its scope internationally. Additionally, VMS USA acquired a patent and settled the distribution MOU in Indonesia this month. The company further announced its plans for backdoor listing on NASDAQ in the first half of next year and the establishment of VMS subsidiaries in South Korea and Vietnam this month. Park shared his ambition to increase global services and market share and to “ultimately have the technology to be licensed to install a VMS option in vehicles.”

‘VMS Coin,’ published by VMS, is gaining credibility in the crypto market. In 2022, it was listed on the global cryptocurrency exchanges LBANK, FOBLGATE, MEXC, DIGIFINEX, COINDEX, and VICTORIA EX. It recently achieved the feat of being indexed on the global exchange platform BITFOREX. Park emphasized that “with the growth of bitcoin usage and adoption, just having a few bitcoins could serve as a reliable annuity to relieve the financial pressure caused by the war, economic crisis, and pandemic,” and that his “goal is to provide consistent interest and value through cryptocurrency, rather than simply capitalizing on the market profit.”

