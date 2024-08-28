The ‘She’s the Difference’ Effect Demonstrates the Power of Women Voters in California

Women voters age 40 and above in California are a powerful electoral force, shaping the political landscape with their evolving concerns, priorities and values. According to AARP’s “She’s the Difference: California” statewide survey, this demographic is not only more engaged in the 2024 elections, but it is also becoming increasingly influential in determining election outcomes and setting the agenda on key issues.

In fact, women age 40 and over make up more than a third of California voters likely to cast a ballot in November 2024. This group’s sheer size means that its collective voice has the power to sway elections at all levels of government, from local school boards to the governor’s office.

With the power of this critical voting demographic in mind, AARP’s ongoing national research series has made it possible to explore the specific priorities and concerns of women age 40-plus in California. The survey, conducted late last year, polled 1,611 voters in this key voting bloc and explored views on voting and electoral priorities: housing, long-term care, financial security and federal programs such as Medicare and Social Security. Here is a closer look at the influence this group of women have in California and what specific issues are of greatest importance to them.

Growing Demographic Significance and Political Power

The She’s the Difference: California survey highlights that women in their 40s or older are distinctly motivated to vote this November. On a scale of zero to 10, where zero is “not motivated at all” and a 10 is “very motivated,” the survey found that these women voters offered an average rating of 9.4. When asked about the main reason for their motivation, 29% cited new leadership and a desire for change, 19% were voting for a particular issue and 15% said to “make their voice heard.”

And these women are not just voters - they are also vote influencers. Often the primary decision-makers in their households, they influence the voting decisions of spouses, children and extended family members.

Their engagement in the political process is rooted in a deep sense of responsibility and concern for the future, not just for themselves but for their families and communities.

The survey makes clear the importance of this group in shaping California’s future. Politicians and political parties recognize that appealing to women over 40 is crucial for electoral success.

As a result, campaign strategies are increasingly tailored to address their specific concerns with a focus on the issues that matter most to them.

What Matters? Women Weigh in on Priorities

The survey reveals that the top concerns for women voters aged 40 and above in California are threats to democracy, voting rights and jobs and the economy. Women voters ages 40 and over are motivated by a wide range of issues. Eighty-five percent say threats to democracy are either “the most important” or “a very important” issue motivating them to vote.

The top issues concerning them are: • Threats to democracy (85%) • Voting rights (84%) • Jobs and the economy (84%) • Education (83%) • Division in the country (82%) • Inflation and rising prices (81%) • Gun violence (80%)

It is perhaps worth noting that even though immigration (70%) and climate change (65%) don’t rank as high on the priority scale as the seven categories listed above, the majority of women still consider these issues as “very important.”

When compared to the nationwide electorate, California women are significantly more likely to worry about issues such as jobs and the economy (84% vs. 66%), the cost of housing (76% vs. 63%), racism (71% vs. 59%) and climate change (65% vs. 54%).

Among women, partisan affiliation certainly drives differences in voters’ priorities. Top priorities by partisan affiliation include: • Democrats: gun violence (94%), threats to democracy (90%), voting rights (90%) • Independents: jobs and the economy (87%), inflation and rising prices (84%), education (82%), crime (82%) • Republicans: inflation and rising prices (93%), crime (92%), election security (90%).

Climate change, racism and gun violence elicit the greatest partisan differences. Abortion, taxes, immigration and crime also have a more than 20-point difference in importance between Democrats and Republicans, demonstrating a dramatic partisan divide even among the more overall aligned demographic of 40-plus women.

This means more in California where women are far more likely to vote blue. More than half of female voters ages 40 and over say they are likely to vote for a Democrat in the next congressional election. Fifty-three percent are likely to back a Democrat; 29% are likely to back a Republican, 4% say they will vote for another party and 13% were uncertain at the time of the survey. This closely aligns with the partisan breakdown of women ages 40 and over in the state , according to recent California polls aggregated by FiveThirtyEight.

The Role of Values and Identity in Shaping Voting Behavior

While issues are certainly important, the AARP survey also highlights the role that values and identity play in shaping the voting behavior of women over 40. Some of these women see voting as an expression of their values - values that are often shaped by their roles as caregivers, community members and advocates for social justice.

Female voters say a candidate’s values, experience and ideology are the most important factors when deciding who to vote for. Fewer than half, however, say that a candidate’s family, personal attributes and religion are considered to be very important factors. These perceptions were consistent across racial and ethnic groups; Hispanic/Latina women are slightly more likely than others to say that family, personal attributes and religion were the most important factors, although they still rank relatively low. Voters across parties rank these characteristics similarly.

A Growing Influence

The evolving concerns and priorities of women voters aged 40 and above in California reflect broader societal trends, including the aging of the population, economic uncertainty and the increasing importance of social justice issues. Highly motivated to vote, these women are clearly not passive participants in the political process - they are active, informed and engaged voters who have the power to shape the future of California.

As the AARP survey makes clear, the influence of these women is also likely to grow in the coming years. Their concerns about key issues will continue to drive their political engagement. For candidates and political parties, understanding and addressing the needs and values of this demographic will be crucial for winning elections and governing effectively in California.

Women over 40 in California are, indeed, “the difference” in the state’s political landscape, and their voices will be central to shaping the policies and priorities of the future. Next month, we will take a closer look at the evolving impact, priorities and concerns of, specifically, Hispanic women voters aged 40-plus in California.

-Paul Williams