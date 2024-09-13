Happy Egg Donates 192,000 Eggs to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

American, Family-Owned Company Provides Free Range Eggs to People in Need

Happy Egg Co., a top free range egg brand in the U.S., contributed an estimated 24,933 meals to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank this past spring. Handed out by the carton, 192,000 high-quality free range and organic free range eggs were provided to families and individuals as a nutritious ingredient that could be incorporated into a variety of daily meals.

In its efforts to fight food and nutrition insecurity and alleviate hunger in the community, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank places high value on protein-rich donations like Happy Egg’s free range eggs. This is due to the many health benefits that foods high in protein can provide, such as increasing muscle mass and boosting the immune system. Happy Egg’s generous donation was made possible due to a mis-ship; being a family-owned and nimble organization, Happy Egg was quickly able to coordinate with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to accept and distribute the fresh eggs before they reached the sell-by date.

“We are grateful for the generous donation from Happy Egg, which played a crucial role in supporting our work and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Jeanna Kindle, Chief Acquisition Officer of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. “We appreciate the partnership and the positive impact it has had on our community.”

Added Whitney Fortin, Chief Marketing Officer at Happy Egg, “We are equally thankful to the team at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for finding a home for such a large quantity of eggs on short notice. We take great pride in the products we bring to market and are so glad that we were able to work together to minimize food waste while helping people who are hungry have access to nutrient-dense food.”

Brightening up the grocery aisle at retailers throughout Los Angeles, including Target, Walmart, Sprouts, and Albertsons, Happy Egg’s American Humane Certified Free Range eggs are sold in 100% biodegradable and recyclable cartons and come from hens that are raised with year-round access to the outdoors for 8+ hours a day on 8-10 acres of land by family farms across the Ozarks and the Midwest. For more information about Happy Egg and the company’s thoughtful farming practices, visit HappyEgg.com and follow @happyeggcousa on social media.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County for over 50 years. To support the Food Bank’s vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of partner agencies and other Food Bank programs. People can also get involved by volunteering their time, making monetary donations, or advocating for the organization’s work by signing up at LAFoodBank.org/subscribe. Visit LAFoodBank.org for more information.