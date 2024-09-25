Innovature BPO: Empowering Global Businesses with Vietnamese Talent

Founded in 2015 by Thuy Doan and co-founder Ella Nguyen, Innovature Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) has quickly become a key player in Vietnam’s outsourcing sector. Starting with just three employees, Innovature has grown into a team of over 200, delivering high-quality BPO services to clients in North America and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The company’s rapid rise reflects the founders’ vision of connecting Vietnamese talent with global businesses.

A Vision Takes Root

After working her way up to director of accounting at Pinnacle Group in the U.S., Thuy Doan returned to Vietnam with a bold vision: to create her own BPO company. Pinnacle, seeing her potential, not only became Innovature’s first client but also supported the company financially in its early stages. From these humble beginnings, Innovature quickly expanded and was the first integrated BPO company in Vietnam, providing remote workforce and customized outsourcing solutions for North America and APAC.

Driven by their experience in U.S. corporate settings, Thuy Doan and Ella Nguyen have focused on building a BPO firm that provides more than just transactional services. “We want to be partners, not just service providers,” explains Thuy Doan. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including accounting, finance, analytics and customer support, helping businesses streamline operations and grow while creating meaningful job opportunities and building successful careers for young people in Vietnam.

International Recognition

Innovature’s dedication to quality and partnership has earned it recognition both in Vietnam and abroad. The company has received two Silver Stevie Awards and was named one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” in 2021. Innovature’s ability to deliver customized solutions has attracted a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to larger enterprises.

At the heart of Innovature’s success is its commitment to optimization. The company consistently reviews its processes to ensure maximum efficiency for clients without unnecessary costs. “We review our staff’s efficiency regularly,” says Thuy Doan, “to ensure tasks are optimized.”

Supporting Vietnamese Entrepreneurs

As a Vietnamese-owned company, Innovature is committed to empowering Vietnamese and Vietnamese American entrepreneurs. However, as more than half of the Vietnamese population is foreign born, only 44% of Vietnamese adults are proficient in English. Therefore, to sell products or services to the Vietnamese American community, companies must be able to communicate with them in both Vietnamese and English.

The city of San Francisco has declared Vietnamese an official language, and it’s the third most-spoken language in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As of 2023, there are approximately 2.3 million people of Vietnamese descent residing in the U.S., making Vietnamese Americans the fourth largest Asian American ethnic group following Chinese Americans, Indian Americans and Filipino Americans.

Furthermore, there’s a substantial increase in the second and third generation of Vietnamese Americans owning businesses in the U.S., such as supermarkets, restaurants, beauty salons and professional services including accounting firms and legal and insurance companies. Innovature plays a vital role in helping them modernize their operations. “Many still run their businesses traditionally,” says Ella Nguyen. “We offer outsourcing solutions that allow them to grow and compete in today’s fast-paced market.”

Both Thuy Doan and Ella Nguyen recognize and are seizing on the opportunity before them. Bilingual capabilities and a deep understanding of U.S. business standards make Innovature an invaluable partner for businesses looking to outsource operations while bridging the language gap.

Overcoming Challenges

Although Vietnam is often recognized for IT outsourcing, Innovature is helping put the country on the map as a global BPO hub. Competing with established markets like India and the Philippines, Innovature relies on certifications, case studies and client testimonials to demonstrate its capabilities.

The company has also faced local challenges, including high employee turnover due to irregular working hours and strict labor laws that drive up costs. Innovature has addressed these issues by creating a hybrid work model and fostering an inclusive corporate culture, earning it a spot as a “Great Place to Work” in 2024.

Looking Ahead

Innovature has ambitious plans to continue its growth. Thuy Doan and Ella Nguyen are working to establish the “Vietnam Outsourcing Hub,” an organization aimed at promoting Vietnam’s BPO sector globally. By building strong offshore teams in Vietnam, Innovature seeks to position the country as a major player in the BPO industry.

As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, Innovature’s impact on both its clients and the Vietnamese business community is clear. By offering innovative, high-quality solutions, the company is helping businesses thrive while elevating Vietnamese talent on the global stage.