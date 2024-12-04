Epilepsy 101: What Patients and Caregivers Need to Know

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, causing recurring seizures that can vary widely in intensity and frequency. For those diagnosed with epilepsy, as well as their families and caregivers, navigating this condition can be both challenging and life-changing. However, with a deeper understanding of epilepsy and the different treatment options available today, patients and their support systems can feel more empowered and hopeful in managing their journeys.

What is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain characterized by recurring, unprovoked seizures. A seizure occurs when there is an abnormal surge of electrical activity in the brain, which can temporarily affect how a person behaves, moves or experiences sensations. There are many types of seizures, and they can vary in severity, duration and how they impact the body. Some individuals may experience brief episodes of staring or confusion, while others may experience more intense convulsions or loss of consciousness.

Understanding the specific type of epilepsy a person has is essential, as it can impact treatment options, and the level of support needed. Healthcare providers typically categorize epilepsy into several types, including focal (affecting one part of the brain) and generalized (involving the whole brain) epilepsy. In some cases, epilepsy may be associated with a specific condition, such as head trauma or genetic factors, but often, the exact cause remains unknown.

Challenges of Living with Epilepsy

Epilepsy not only affects physical health but also has a profound impact on mental and emotional well-being. Many individuals with epilepsy face stigma due to misconceptions about the condition, which can lead to feelings of isolation or anxiety. This stigma can be especially challenging for children and young adults, who may feel set apart from their peers. Additionally, epilepsy can sometimes make certain activities riskier, such as driving, swimming or other activities that require a high degree of focus and coordination.

For families and caregivers, supporting a loved one with epilepsy often means learning to anticipate and respond to seizures. Developing a seizure action plan with a healthcare provider is a vital step in preparing for these events. Such a plan typically includes steps for managing seizures, when to seek emergency assistance, and how to help someone after a seizure ends. Educating family, friends, and community members about seizure first aid can also be instrumental in creating a safe and supportive environment.

Advances in Epilepsy Treatment

While there is no cure for epilepsy, advances in treatment have helped many people achieve better seizure control. Common approaches include anti-seizure medications, dietary therapies, surgery, and neuromodulation devices, which stimulate specific areas of the brain to reduce seizure frequency. Anti-seizure medications are typically the first line of treatment and may be used alone or in combination, depending on the patient’s needs.

A crucial step in managing epilepsy is working with healthcare providers to find the right treatment plan. Since people respond to medications differently, it can take time and adjustments to find the most effective approach. However, with an individualized treatment plan, many patients are able to lead active and fulfilling lives.

One option with proven efficacy developed by SK Life Science, a company dedicated to developing innovative treatments to address the needs of those living with a central nervous system disorder like epilepsy, is XCOPRI® (cenobamate tablets) CV. This medication is available for adult patients with partial-onset seizures seeking improved seizure reduction.

XCOPRI is a prescription medication approved for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults 18 and older. Like any medication, XCOPRI has risks and benefits. Do not take XCOPRI if you are allergic to it or have a genetic problem (called familial short QT syndrome) that affects the electrical system of the heart. XCOPRI can have serious side effects including serious allergic reaction which may affect organs and other parts of your body like the liver or blood cells. XCOPRI may cause problems with the electrical system of the heart (QT shortening). Antiseizure drugs, including XCOPRI, may cause suicidal thoughts or actions in a very small number of people, about 1 in 500. Call your doctor right away if you have suicidal thoughts or actions, or new or worsening depression, anxiety, or irritability. XCOPRI may cause problems that affect your nervous system, including dizziness, trouble walking or with coordination, feeling sleepy and tired, trouble concentrating, remembering and thinking clearly, and vision problems. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities until you know how XCOPRI affects you.

These are not all of XCOPRI’s side effects. We encourage you to read the Important safety information included at the end of this article. Before considering XCOPRI®, it is vital to consult with your healthcare provider to determine if it is suitable for your specific needs. For more information, please visit www.xcopri.com.

Finding Support

Living with epilepsy can be daunting, but access to effective treatments like XCOPRI allows patients and their caregivers to approach life with renewed optimism. By discussing all available treatment options with an epileptologist or neurologist, individuals can make informed decisions tailored to their unique needs, bringing them closer to the goal of achieving reduced seizures. Talk to your healthcare provider about the importance of controlling seizures and discuss whether XCOPRI might be an option. For more information, visit www.XCOPRI.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION and INDICATION for XCOPRI® (cenobamate tablets) CV

DO NOT TAKE XCOPRI IF YOU:

● Are allergic to cenobamate or any of the other ingredients in XCOPRI.

● Have a genetic problem (called Familial Short QT syndrome) that affects the electrical system of the heart.

XCOPRI CAN CAUSE SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS, INCLUDING:

Allergic reactions: XCOPRI can cause serious skin rash or other serious allergic reactions which may affect organs and other parts of your body like the liver or blood cells. You may or may not have a rash with these types of reactions. Call your healthcare provider right away and go to the nearest emergency room if you have any of the following: swelling of your face, eyes, lips, or tongue, trouble swallowing or breathing, a skin rash, hives, fever, swollen glands, or sore throat that does not go away or comes and goes, painful sores in the mouth or around your eyes, yellowing of your skin or eyes, unusual bruising or bleeding, severe fatigue or weakness, severe muscle pain, frequent infections, or infections that do not go away. Take XCOPRI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to take it. It is very important to increase your dose of XCOPRI slowly, as instructed by your healthcare provider.

QT shortening: XCOPRI may cause problems with the electrical system of the heart (QT shortening). Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of QT shortening including fast heartbeat (heart palpitations) that last a long time or fainting.

Suicidal behavior and ideation: Antiepileptic drugs, including XCOPRI, may cause suicidal thoughts or actions in a very small number of people, about 1 in 500. Call your health care provider right away if you have any of the following symptoms, especially if they are new, worse, or worry you: thoughts about suicide or dying; attempting to commit suicide; new or worse depression, anxiety, or irritability; feeling agitated or restless; panic attacks; trouble sleeping (insomnia); acting aggressive; being angry or violent; acting on dangerous impulses; an extreme increase in activity and talking (mania); or other unusual changes in behavior or mood.

Nervous system problems: XCOPRI may cause problems that affect your nervous system. Symptoms of nervous system problems include: dizziness, trouble walking or with coordination, feeling sleepy and tired, trouble concentrating, remembering, and thinking clearly, and vision problems. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities until you know how XCOPRI affects you.

Do not drink alcohol or take other medicines that can make you sleepy or dizzy while taking XCOPRI without first talking to your healthcare provider.

DISCONTINUATION:

Do not stop taking XCOPRI without first talking to your healthcare provider. Stopping XCOPRI suddenly can cause serious problems. Stopping seizure medicine suddenly in a patient who has epilepsy can cause seizures that will not stop (status epilepticus).

DRUG INTERACTIONS:

XCOPRI may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how XCOPRI works. Do not start or stop other medicines without talking to your healthcare provider. Tell healthcare providers about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.

PREGNANCY AND LACTATION:

XCOPRI may cause your birth control medicine to be less effective. Talk to your health care provider about the best birth control method to use.

Talk to your health care provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if XCOPRI will harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant while taking XCOPRI. You and your healthcare provider will decide if you should take XCOPRI while you are pregnant. If you become pregnant while taking XCOPRI, talk to your healthcare provider about registering with the North American Antiepileptic Drug (NAAED) Pregnancy Registry. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the safety of antiepileptic medicine during pregnancy. You can enroll in this registry by calling 1-888-233-2334 or go to www.aedpregnancyregistry.org.

Talk to your health care provider if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if XCOPRI passes into breastmilk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while taking XCOPRI.

COMMON SIDE EFFECTS:

The most common side effects in patients taking XCOPRI include dizziness, sleepiness, headache, double vision, and feeling tired.

These are not all the possible side effects of XCOPRI. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or at www.fda.gov/medwatch.

DRUG ABUSE:

XCOPRI is a federally controlled substance (CV) because it can be abused or lead to dependence. Keep XCOPRI in a safe place to prevent misuse and abuse. Selling or giving away XCOPRI may harm others and is against the law.

INDICATION:

XCOPRI is a prescription medicine used to treat partial-onset seizures in adults 18 years of age and older.

It is not known if XCOPRI is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

Please see additional patient information in the Medication Guide. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider about your condition or your treatment.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

PM-US-XCOP-1557 11/24