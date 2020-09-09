Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Tom Brady talks about moving to Tampa Bay, preparing amid a pandemic, and more
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 9, 2020
10:47 AM
Los Angeles Times NFL reporter Sam Farmer talked with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady about the upcoming NFL season.
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.