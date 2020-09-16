Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO | 03:23
Newsom says state isn’t blocking Pac-12
Share
Sports

Newsom says state isn’t blocking Pac-12

California Governor Gavin Newsom says state guidelines do not prohibit the Pac-12 from playing college football.

Sep. 16, 2020
2:03 PM
Share
Sports