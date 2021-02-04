LA Times Today: Kobe Bryant’s unbelievable 1996 workout
In 1996, the L.A. Clippers held the seventh overall pick in the NBA draft. Four days before the draft, they brought in 17-year-old Kobe Bryant for a workout.
Back then, the Clips used and re-used VHS tapes to record everything, from practices to games to draft workouts. It was standard procedure for them to record over footage once it had served its purpose.
But L.A. Times Andrew Greif writes, Kobe’s workout was so special it was never taped over and is still amazing to watch.
