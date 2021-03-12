LA Times Today: The return of Friday night lights
Exactly one year ago today, an NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed because a player in the league tested positive for COVID.
The next day, the La Cañada St. Francis boys basketball team was scheduled to play the state championship in Sacramento. But as they prepared to leave that morning, the game was cancelled because of COVID concerns.
L.A. Times Prep Sports columnist Eric Sondheimer has written about how the pandemic has impacted high school sports over the past year and what’s coming next.
