Lost Year: A look at the high schools’ COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in tweets
Looking back at the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown for high school sports with a year of tweets.
World Health Organization deems coronavirus a 'pandemic' - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/eUun1qs3a1— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 11, 2020
Harvard-Westlake is canceling all athletic activities until further noticed effective Thursday. Classes also stopped as of Thursday. They will go on line beginning Monday, according to school spokesman.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 11, 2020
LAUSD cancels athletics until further notice. pic.twitter.com/qUeMUzuZ6V— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2020
This is insanity. https://t.co/I7va7XolZL— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 12, 2020
Let's all work toward little goals, just like in sports. Let's work to get through this month. Then re-evaluate the first week of April. Little steps being united doing our best.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2020
High school sports in Southland shut down for now https://t.co/42VNnVRoRL— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2020
Latest updates: CIF state basketball championships are canceled because of the coronavirus https://t.co/xjfH48RPdg— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2020
High school sports have resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown. Here is how it touched aspects of athletes’ lives, from school to training to recruiting.
Sports Section. pic.twitter.com/DnjGtYMVPR— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2020
LAUSD is closing classes on Monday.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2020
These are unprecedented times. Take it day by day. Control what you can control. Things will get better. Patience.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2020
No bath tissue. pic.twitter.com/P3aKaN8XoT— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2020
I’ve been prepared for months. pic.twitter.com/eOCJ0Kd8JA— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2020
Let’s hear it for the innovative golfers at Agoura High. https://t.co/keBUVuEbUK— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 12, 2020
Now this is leadership. https://t.co/TYNrcKdo8z— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 18, 2020
Coronavirus cases spike to 94 in L.A. County as officials issue more emergency restrictions https://t.co/r2THK1BjnC— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2020
A new path for high school athletes seeking to be recruited amid coronavirus shutdowns https://t.co/E4byyp8peR— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2020
Vaccine test underway as U.S. volunteer gets first shot— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2020
Tension is high. Families are hurting. We don’t know who or what to believe. That’s usually when sports helps as a moment of distraction. Someone will figure out a way forward. We need to taken deep breath. Read a book. Take a walk with the dog. Goal: Let’s get through this month— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 18, 2020
The El Dorado way. https://t.co/Hqvye5Xyhm— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 18, 2020
Now this is what parents are for. Wake up the teenager. Make him do yard work. https://t.co/ufPMJXwUo1— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 18, 2020
Ok coaches it’s safe for me to text you. pic.twitter.com/luPzWEX8xB— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 17, 2020
I'm sure things will change in the coming months, but I think the 2020-21 high school sports season will be more about helping kids return to normalcy than worrying about wins and losses. Coaches will help coaches; parents will help parents; schools will help schools.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 28, 2020
Technology is keeping coaches, athletes connected in time of social distancing https://t.co/Is9u04MIvH— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 28, 2020
The ones who should be feeling stressed are the schools that scheduled out of state football opponents this fall. Traveling could be difficult. Too early to tell but possible.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 28, 2020
With LAUSD closing its facilities this summer, how are football teams supposed to work out in weight room or on the field? City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos said a contingency plan would be to push back the start of the season to September.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 13, 2020
Excited for “spring ball” to start tonight. 2020 will be an online edition. Kicking it off with team meeting followed by unit time with position coaches.— Jeff Steinberg (@CoachSteiny) April 14, 2020
One high school athletic director says get ready for football in January!— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 13, 2020
Every day this spring, The Times is talking to a high school senior about Season Interrupted. Here’s the link for every profile if you miss one. Coming Monday Lucas Gordon of SO Notre Dame. https://t.co/VyZg147J19— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 13, 2020
CIF executive director Ron Nocetti said the top priority is for the 10 sections to be able to hold their fall championships and if that means postponing or canceling state championships to get in section finals, that would be considered.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 13, 2020
Here’s the strategy without politics. Every week let’s evaluate. No need to cancel July or even June schedule until we see how April finishes and then May. Patience is hard but it’s the right thing to do.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 14, 2020
Gov. Gavin Newsom names six goals that must be met to lift California coronavirus order https://t.co/GW2hqPsKIz— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 14, 2020
Random act of kindness: Morning walk and someone left out a box of free home made masks. There’s hope.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2020
Season Interrupted: Jared Tomalsoff is going to be the new sheriff in town https://t.co/CD33u5HBUM— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2020
Season Interrupted: Angelina DeVoe is cooking up big plans - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/jEUKqlgMgr— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 29, 2020
It's time to think outside the box. Those who do will thrive. Those who don't will complain and be left behind. Life has changed. Must adapt. You can do it.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 29, 2020
New ways to show sportsmanship without shaking hands in sports competitions https://t.co/NGKrZC2uR5— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 3, 2020
This is my observation: it’s great things are opening but I have yet to see a scenario for having high school football games in August. Workouts, yes. Classes starting will be the priority. A season should happen but have no idea when. Let’s see things in July.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 29, 2020
Season Interrupted: Culver City's Mekhi Evans-Bey was there for his mother https://t.co/xLVQzgKB2D— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 29, 2020
Saturday was supposed to be the City final at Dodger Stadium. Positive memories from City Section baseball finals at Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/T24RJmcCTV— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 29, 2020
Football team working out at a park today. A baseball team working out at a park yesterday. With coaches leading. I haven’t heard of any district or principal giving approval. Good luck for disregarding your school policy.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 30, 2020
Schools issue warning: Coronavirus testing and tracing are needed before campuses reopen— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 30, 2020
Based on CIF statement, nothing has really changed. July 20 will be the official announcement on when fall sports season begins. Maybe things will be better. But Congress is not likely to pass additional funding for public schools until August, so uncertainty remains on classes.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 12, 2020
The protocol schools are using in conditioning is groups of 10 coached by an assistant coach that will stay together and not mix with others. Then another group of 10 arrives. That's going to be the way of life for several weeks.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 12, 2020
Coronavirus makes locker rooms potential danger zones https://t.co/GDURD62TV2— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 13, 2020
Here’s all 61 profiles from Season Interrupted. Thank you to the participants for providing me and others a ray of hope during quarantine and showing how to live life when you face adversity. https://t.co/VyZg147J19— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 13, 2020
Parental dilemma: Relying on private coaches during the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/EFyDezXwFP— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 29, 2020
This means no sports workouts in LA County. pic.twitter.com/Fe41A2FYuq— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 1, 2020
Someone might want to point out to the UTLA top honchos there’s a problem in their optics. It’s not safe to go to an empty classroom but it is safe to hold a rally during a pandemic. Just saying as an outsider that’s a conflict.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 3, 2020
Analysis: Positive drop for coronavirus. Keep wearing those masks. One week at a time. We’ve done this before. Need to get kids back in school. October is possible in my thinking for some schools.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 3, 2020
Harvard-Westlake began online classes today and also began on-campus conditioning for football, boys and girls water polo, volleyball.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 25, 2020
Palisades High standout soccer player Shane Thomas dies https://t.co/WQcPsMEUio— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 18, 2020
I've already seen one teenager die this summer while working out with his club team (soccer). We don't know the reason, but please stop making excuses for not following health and safety guidelines. I'll trust the professionals not Twitter doctors. Hate me all you want.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 24, 2020
COVID-19 workouts: N95 masks, temp check, outside weight room - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/2OGnMrhn9T— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 26, 2020
L.A. County daily COVID-19 case count dips below 1,000 for first time since early June https://t.co/1uzxHxsTcn— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 26, 2020
COVID-19 has resulted in huge drop in transfer numbers the first two months in Southern Section. Why transfer if there's no sports happening? Proof that people are moving for sports reasons? Yes! https://t.co/CJFLeygjbk— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 1, 2020
Easton released a new bat and Birmingham’s Dominek Cervantes got to test it. pic.twitter.com/XtQXUSBBA7— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 1, 2020
Schools with athletic trainers in California will be the ones most prepared for starting up again in 2020-21. They are so invaluable. I understand the cost and the commitment but where there's a will there's a way.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2020
We're going to have high school football in January. But not all school districts in California will participate. That's OK. Each community should make a decision based on comfort level.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2020
Gee. People following rules with masks. What a concept https://t.co/LGXq5tE5Zt— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 13, 2020
I hope LAUSD sees the growing number of schools around Southern California letting their coaches work with student athletes in safe situations. There's no prize for bringing students back too soon, but giving students hope will increase their motivation and must be a priority.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 14, 2020
Chino Hills always https://t.co/FA7sXLBQ4s— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 29, 2020
Positivity rate for L.A. County has plunged to 3, lowest since pandemic started.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 30, 2020
Tentative LAUSD sports timeline to get athletes conditioning. pic.twitter.com/Qh8b3L17si— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 8, 2020
CIF resumes talks with state officials on when to play high school sports https://t.co/QF9P8VyQpr— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 10, 2020
People need to stop blaming CIF for high school sports not being played. They want to play. They have a calendar. It starts Dec. 14. The final decision, though, rests with state and local health departments and governor's office.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 10, 2020
Players like Angelou's Caleb Ruano praying football returns - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/IlQYvTW3N0— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 9, 2020
Was unsanctioned summer football league worth it for top prospects? - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/8ubKebIhV8— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 9, 2020
California is one of seven states with no fall high school sports. pic.twitter.com/BDcnyFUvZU— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 25, 2020
Southern Section remains optimistic football season will start on time https://t.co/esFwwN8X32— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 26, 2020
Austin Beutner, LAUSD superintendent, talked this morning about guitar lessons, student debate and another school bond measure. It’s Oct. 26. Not a word about athletics, where hundreds wait, worry and wonder. Time running out.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 26, 2020
We have reached the point it's up to the governor to allow each county and each school district to decide if youth sports can proceed with safety precautions in place. It's been pulled off in various ways around the nation. If occasional forfeits are required, so be it.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 26, 2020
Amazing accomplishment. https://t.co/XO5xMSmvvH— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 6, 2020
In sports, we shake hands and offer congratulations after defeat. That’s one reason I love sports.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 5, 2020
It's time to trust coach/educators and reward those who have followed the rules https://t.co/GXWYIyalIp— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 6, 2020
What high schools are learning from college football is play every other week. A 10-game regular season should drop to five games. Plenty of time for makeup contests and quarantine.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2020
If UCLA and Cal can link up for a game in two hours, then high school teams can switch up fast too if the season ever gets going and changes need to be made for safety reasons.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2020
Community school Wilmington Banning has 62 players cleared to work out for football with another 20 completing paperwork. Great accomplishment. Home grown. pic.twitter.com/n26xFBSFr8— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 14, 2020
There's an expectation from CIF officials that as early as today the California Department of Public Health could reveal updated youth sports guidelines.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2020
Enough is enough. We need to find a way to reward those who follow the rules. It used to be it was just expected. Things have changed.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2020
Chris Giron of Taft finds ways to succeed during pandemic - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/9KQZ3CL3Md— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2020
With COVID-19 surging, state postpones updating youth sports guidelines https://t.co/kwCyGkx4Dw— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2020
I see progress today while others see failure. The governor says he signed off on a youth sports update. That’s progress. I don’t know what it says so I’ll hold off final judgment. Weren’t going to play anyway with rising COVID-19. Need to see path forward. It’s coming. Close.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2020
Here’s my analysis. Every time there’s a holiday or celebration we spike. Therefore we won’t know anything definitive until after Jan. 1. January is either when we get back to practicing and playing sports or won’t happen until March. I still predict February football.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2020
Complain, complain, complain. Nothing is perfect other than the weather in Los Angeles on a summer day and you can still complain it's a little too hot. Come on people. Take the victory and move on. Playing anything is a victory.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2020
Sports psychologist gives athletes, coaches advice on dealing with COVID-19 shutdown https://t.co/ocJ5IMYJE2— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2020
I am not optimistic that Los Angeles County will ever be in a color tier for high school football to be played in 2021 in January, February or March.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2020
Positivity rate in California for seven-day period is up to 10.7%.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2020
This has lots of information from CIF sent to athletic directors. pic.twitter.com/cJhVvQAEsW— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2020
Most high school sports on hold under updated guidelines - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/L0jDz3aAgM— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2020
CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said the CIF will advocate for more sports to be placed in state's red color tier once allowed to resume competition.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2020
My biggest challenge these days is figuring out when to be serious and when to use sarcasm. There's just too many people trying to be experts. My job is to provide news, entertainment and observations. You don't have to agree or like. Just doing my job. Now back to sports.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2020
Valencia basketball coach Bill Bedgood posted this message on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/colS17R0Zf— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 31, 2020
Can’t wait to see if they will allow school equipment to be used. https://t.co/dZneVNqCrP— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 8, 2021
From Calabasas AD: Following the guidance of L.A. County Public Health, LVUSD has closed our K-12 campuses to student activity, including out-of-doors athletic conditioning, for the next three weeks.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 8, 2021
I am fortunate over 10 months without high school sports, the Los Angeles Times has let me keep writing, presenting the dilemmas and identifying the teenagers and adults making a difference while waiting for a return. You can follow rules and still get better.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 9, 2021
L.A. County's deadliest day for COVID-19: More than 300 deaths, worst of pandemic https://t.co/pV5I0HbG6c— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 9, 2021
Around the state there will be seasons. I don't know when. There's sports that can begin in purple as soon as stay-at-home orders end.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 8, 2021
El Monte District cancels fall sports season. https://t.co/wT5BEcILsk— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 23, 2021
Let the cross country season begin. Long live purple. https://t.co/JwBMZcweVS— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 25, 2021
Column: Rancho Verde's AJ Duffy ready for IMG Academy football adventure https://t.co/3gN3dpdE8g— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 22, 2021
High school sports have not been allowed in California since last March. Sports in purple tier, including cross country, are allowed to return effective today. It’s a start.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 25, 2021
Moorpark baseball players respond to COVID-19 shutdown with 4.0 GPAs https://t.co/yD05AZTb40— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 26, 2021
LAUSD students are going to be left far behind. They’ve supposedly been working on return to school plans since August. If others are returning LAUSD needs to find a way.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 26, 2021
All anyone wants is a chance. A chance to work out. A chance to compete. A chance to meet the teacher six feet apart. We know the safety protocols that work. Those in charge of education face conflicting pressure from teachers and parents. Let’s find a balance. Soon.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 26, 2021
Golden State HSFB Coaches Community keeps digging. Advanced data. From co-founder Patrick Walsh: "Yes, this is self reporting and yes I know we aren't scientists, but this is all we have been allowed to do so we tracked it for CA." Next up: mental health/socio economic data. pic.twitter.com/C7iYDpVs82— Mitch Stephens (@MitchMashMax) January 20, 2021
Andrew Martinez of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame won dual meet vs. Crespi in 17:54.2 on campus course. pic.twitter.com/qvQAfW7bxD— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 13, 2021
Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert gives update where things stand on Friday Night Live. https://t.co/NHrM2RNK6K— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 13, 2021
“Congratulations. We have an official event.” Crespi vs. Notre Dame cross country. pic.twitter.com/c6UBzxcXSU— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 13, 2021
There is growing confidence that LA County will be in the red tier by March, which would clear the way for outdoor sports such as baseball and softball to be held by those schools that allow it.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 13, 2021
Every day I become more confused so here’s what I know: We are waiting to see if there’s a revised youth sports update. Either the tier system gets revised or we’re stuck. That’s the bottom line. Hopefully next week an update.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 12, 2021
Really impressed with the commitment of school administrators to do everything possible to help their students compete safely in sports following the rules. Given the chance, they are fulfilling their responsibilities. Parents can take comfort.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 13, 2021
From an LAUSD parent: “My son is a Senior. He is a straight A student and is on the Cross Country and Track teams. He is on the teams for the camaraderie, discipline, fitness and for representing his school. He is one of the slowest boys on the teams. But he loves it.”— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 18, 2021
LA County positive coronavirus cases today: 2,394. Seven-day positivity average down to 6%. Bring on the red tier next month. It's coming. Baseball, softball.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 18, 2021
10 am Gov. Newsom news conference. It’s do or die time for football season.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 19, 2021
New youth sports guidelines will allow football on Feb. 26 https://t.co/sVrxWrTsOz— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 19, 2021
Friday night lights is back as high school football gets a restart - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/vA6fyB38mJ— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2021
Updated: Settlement opens the way for all high school sports to resume in California https://t.co/KdDmVGw3lv— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 4, 2021
