Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Lost Year: A look at the high schools’ COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in tweets

Culver City High's football team goes through a workout on Feb. 26, 2021, the first day teams could resume activities.
Culver City High’s football team goes through a workout Feb. 26, the first day teams could resume activities.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Looking back at the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown for high school sports with a year of tweets.

High School Sports

Lost Year: How high school athletes coped during COVID-19 pandemic

St. Francis head coach Todd Wolfson holds the runner up plaque after the CIF SS Div. 2AA Basketball Finals vs. Santa Clarita Christian, at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa on Saturday, Feb.29, 2020. SFHS came up short 61-39.

High School Sports

Lost Year: How high school athletes coped during COVID-19 pandemic

High school sports have resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown. Here is how it touched aspects of athletes’ lives, from school to training to recruiting.
Advertisement

\

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement