LA Times Today: Galaxy player helps farmers
California’s central coast agricultural workers are some of the most vulnerable people when it comes to COVID-19.
L.A. Galaxy soccer player Julian Araujo comes from a farming background. And with so many families struggling during the pandemic, the 19-year-old Araujo is using his platform to give back.
L.A. Times Kevin Baxter has written about it, and joined us with Araujo.
