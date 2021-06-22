Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Clippers make postseason history, can they flip the script on the Suns?
LA Times Today: Clippers make postseason history, can they flip the script on the Suns?

On Sunday, the Clippers tipped-off their Western Conference playoff series against Phoenix. The Suns took game one. Game two is tomorrow.

It’s the first time in the Clips 51-year history they’ve made it this far in the postseason.

Andrew Greif covers the team for the L.A. Times and he joins me now.
