Philip Rivers on coaching and staying ready for the NFL
Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers discusses his new role as a high school football coach and if there’s any chance he might still return to the NFL.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.