Walker Buehler and Dave Roberts talk about what went wrong in NLDS Game 1 loss

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and manager Dave Roberts talk about the struggles that led to a 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday.

