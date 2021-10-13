LA Times Today: Column One: Here’s the inside info on the Dodgers’ bat boys
The Dodgers are battling their longtime rivals, the San Francisco Giants, in the National League division series.
If you’ve been watching the games at home or high up at Dodger Stadium, you might see bat boys fetching bats or running out on the field to hand players cards.
The L.A. Times’ Steve Henson wrote about the coveted job and learned that the Dodgers’ bat boys, are actually bat men.
