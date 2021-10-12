×
VIDEO | 02:39
Dave Roberts and others discuss the decision to start Walker Buehler in NLDS Game 3
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will start NLDS Game 3 on short rest. Manager Dave Roberts, pitcher Blake Treinen and utility player Chris Taylor discuss the decision and what gives them confidence in Buehler.

By Mark E. PottsVideo Journalist 
Mark E. Potts

A native of Enid, Okla., Mark E. Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.