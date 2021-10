Dodgers one loss away from elimination after NLCS Game 4 loss

Los Angeles Dodgers players Julio Urías and AJ Pollock, with manager Dave Roberts, discuss losing NLCS Game 4 and how they feel going into an elimination game.

